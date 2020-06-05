104 Glennwood Pl SE

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly walk in closets playground fireplace bbq/grill

Gorgeous 3 Br/ 2.5 Ba Liberty Ridge Home - Large living room with gas fireplace, spacious kitchen, separate laundry room , 3 upper level bedrooms including an over sized master suite with walk in closet and 5 piece bathroom, and upper level 2nd full bathroom. Enjoy the private fenced backyard for your summer BBQs. Great location with easy access to Renton Landing and freeways.



This is a stunning house and will go fast.



Tenant pays all utilities (power, water, garbage and gas)



Pets allowed on case by case with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 03/11/2019



#437



(RLNE3223400)