Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

104 Glennwood Pl SE

104 Glennwood Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

104 Glennwood Place Southeast, Renton, WA 98056
Liberty Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Br/ 2.5 Ba Liberty Ridge Home - Large living room with gas fireplace, spacious kitchen, separate laundry room , 3 upper level bedrooms including an over sized master suite with walk in closet and 5 piece bathroom, and upper level 2nd full bathroom. Enjoy the private fenced backyard for your summer BBQs. Great location with easy access to Renton Landing and freeways.

This is a stunning house and will go fast.

Tenant pays all utilities (power, water, garbage and gas)

Pets allowed on case by case with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 03/11/2019

#437

(RLNE3223400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Glennwood Pl SE have any available units?
104 Glennwood Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Glennwood Pl SE have?
Some of 104 Glennwood Pl SE's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Glennwood Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
104 Glennwood Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Glennwood Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Glennwood Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 104 Glennwood Pl SE offer parking?
No, 104 Glennwood Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 104 Glennwood Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Glennwood Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Glennwood Pl SE have a pool?
No, 104 Glennwood Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 104 Glennwood Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 104 Glennwood Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Glennwood Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Glennwood Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
