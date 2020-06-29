All apartments in Redmond
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

9545 173rd Place NE

9545 173rd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9545 173rd Place Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pretty, 4 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms single-family home in the serene neighborhood of Education Hill. Its a walking distance to the schools, close to the Redmond shopping center, Golf course, and Microsoft.

The bright and airy unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, library, carpet, 2 fireplaces, and a bathtub. The kitchen is fully equipped with glossy countertops, plenty of cabinet storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control, forced-air and gas heating are installed.

The exterior features a lawn and a deck. It comes with an attached 3-car covered garage. Pets are allowed with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, and landscaping. Landlords responsibilities are the HOA fees. Tenants are not allowed to use the basement.

Nearby Parks: Nike Neighborhood Park, Jonathan Hartman Park, Sunset Garden Park, and Anderson Park.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bus lines:
221 - 0.4 mile
Redmond LOOP - 0.4 mile
224 - 0.5 mile
248 - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5356363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

