9545 173rd Place NE

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Pretty, 4 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms single-family home in the serene neighborhood of Education Hill. Its a walking distance to the schools, close to the Redmond shopping center, Golf course, and Microsoft.



The bright and airy unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, library, carpet, 2 fireplaces, and a bathtub. The kitchen is fully equipped with glossy countertops, plenty of cabinet storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control, forced-air and gas heating are installed.



The exterior features a lawn and a deck. It comes with an attached 3-car covered garage. Pets are allowed with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, and landscaping. Landlords responsibilities are the HOA fees. Tenants are not allowed to use the basement.



Nearby Parks: Nike Neighborhood Park, Jonathan Hartman Park, Sunset Garden Park, and Anderson Park.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bus lines:

221 - 0.4 mile

Redmond LOOP - 0.4 mile

224 - 0.5 mile

248 - 0.5 mile



