9009 Avondale Rd NE #C106

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill

Point East Condo-Move in Ready - Looking for the perfect spot in Redmond? This ground floor condo is super clean and ready for immediate move in. 2 nice size bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms. Lots of natural light updated kitchen with eat-in space opens to extended patio area, great for BBQ. Washer and Dryer, too. Enjoy the clubhouse and exercise room year round. Great area with some many options for your commute. Close to bus line, freeways and shopping. Screening fee $55 per adult, Small pet w/prior approval, addtl dep req. Min. Credit Score 650, No Evictions or Rental Judgements. Min. Income 2.5 times rent. Owner will not accept screening report from other sources. Follow this link for a virtual tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/3bb8c56f-3771-4bbb-87be-e8a63fb28b4c/



(RLNE3525144)