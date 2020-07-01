All apartments in Redmond
9009 Avondale Rd NE #C106
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

9009 Avondale Rd NE #C106

9009 Avondale Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9009 Avondale Road Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Point East Condo-Move in Ready - Looking for the perfect spot in Redmond? This ground floor condo is super clean and ready for immediate move in. 2 nice size bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms. Lots of natural light updated kitchen with eat-in space opens to extended patio area, great for BBQ. Washer and Dryer, too. Enjoy the clubhouse and exercise room year round. Great area with some many options for your commute. Close to bus line, freeways and shopping. Screening fee $55 per adult, Small pet w/prior approval, addtl dep req. Min. Credit Score 650, No Evictions or Rental Judgements. Min. Income 2.5 times rent. Owner will not accept screening report from other sources. Follow this link for a virtual tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/3bb8c56f-3771-4bbb-87be-e8a63fb28b4c/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9009 Avondale Rd NE #C106 have any available units?
9009 Avondale Rd NE #C106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 9009 Avondale Rd NE #C106 have?
Some of 9009 Avondale Rd NE #C106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9009 Avondale Rd NE #C106 currently offering any rent specials?
9009 Avondale Rd NE #C106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9009 Avondale Rd NE #C106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9009 Avondale Rd NE #C106 is pet friendly.
Does 9009 Avondale Rd NE #C106 offer parking?
Yes, 9009 Avondale Rd NE #C106 offers parking.
Does 9009 Avondale Rd NE #C106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9009 Avondale Rd NE #C106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9009 Avondale Rd NE #C106 have a pool?
Yes, 9009 Avondale Rd NE #C106 has a pool.
Does 9009 Avondale Rd NE #C106 have accessible units?
No, 9009 Avondale Rd NE #C106 does not have accessible units.
Does 9009 Avondale Rd NE #C106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9009 Avondale Rd NE #C106 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9009 Avondale Rd NE #C106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9009 Avondale Rd NE #C106 does not have units with air conditioning.

