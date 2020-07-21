8023 145th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



This apartment situated in a peaceful and family-friendly Willows-Rose Hill neighborhood in Redmond, WA is unfurnished and airy. Its a good location unit, near to and from big companies like Microsoft, Google, etc.



It has 2 comfy bedrooms and 2 elegant bathrooms. The cozy and bright interior features include carpeted floor, hardwood floors in the kitchen area, modern recessed/suspended lighting, large slider windows, and a fireplace. The lovely galley-type kitchen, meanwhile, is equipped with a smooth countertop; fine white-painted cabinetry with ample storage space, and package appliances such as dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, freezer, refrigerator, and range/oven. The comfy carpeted bedrooms have built-in closets. Its bathrooms are furnished with the latest bathroom fixtures and vanity cabinets. For climate control, the apartment has central heating. An in-unit washer and dryer are also available in the laundry room. There is storage that renter can use. The exterior has a patio, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.



It comes with a detached garage, covered parking.



Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Tenant pays electricity, cable, and Internet. Whereas the HOA fees including the trash, water, sewage, and gas will be the landlords responsibility.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aoLGeJ2Fdu2



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Grass Lawn Park, Snyders Corner Park Park, South Rose Hill Park, and Spiritbrook Park.



Bus lines:

248 - 0.0 mile

244 - 0.2 mile

B Line - 0.2 mile

245 - 0.6 mile



