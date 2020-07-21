All apartments in Redmond
8023 145th Ave NE

8023 145th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8023 145th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Willows-Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This apartment situated in a peaceful and family-friendly Willows-Rose Hill neighborhood in Redmond, WA is unfurnished and airy. Its a good location unit, near to and from big companies like Microsoft, Google, etc.

It has 2 comfy bedrooms and 2 elegant bathrooms. The cozy and bright interior features include carpeted floor, hardwood floors in the kitchen area, modern recessed/suspended lighting, large slider windows, and a fireplace. The lovely galley-type kitchen, meanwhile, is equipped with a smooth countertop; fine white-painted cabinetry with ample storage space, and package appliances such as dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, freezer, refrigerator, and range/oven. The comfy carpeted bedrooms have built-in closets. Its bathrooms are furnished with the latest bathroom fixtures and vanity cabinets. For climate control, the apartment has central heating. An in-unit washer and dryer are also available in the laundry room. There is storage that renter can use. The exterior has a patio, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.

It comes with a detached garage, covered parking.

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Tenant pays electricity, cable, and Internet. Whereas the HOA fees including the trash, water, sewage, and gas will be the landlords responsibility.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aoLGeJ2Fdu2

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Grass Lawn Park, Snyders Corner Park Park, South Rose Hill Park, and Spiritbrook Park.

Bus lines:
248 - 0.0 mile
244 - 0.2 mile
B Line - 0.2 mile
245 - 0.6 mile

(RLNE5523823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

