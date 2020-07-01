All apartments in Redmond
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

6616 159th Ave NE

6616 159th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6616 159th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Overlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful family town home w/3 beds, close to MS and downtown - Move into this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom town house in Redmond! This is a perfect opportunity to rent a luxury house in well established neighborhood. Large balcony with full of nature lighting. Luxury decoration and beautiful skylight to bright up throughout the house. High ceiling opens a spacious living room along with hardwood floors. Main master suite with large bedrooms on top floor. Special lighting other upgrades. Close to Microsoft campus and downtown Redmond. Special property for responsible tenants. End unit 2-story townhome. Landscaping is included in rent.

Just minutes to everyday amenities, parks, downtown, and MS. Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing or email at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

(RLNE3254512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6616 159th Ave NE have any available units?
6616 159th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 6616 159th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6616 159th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6616 159th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 6616 159th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 6616 159th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 6616 159th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 6616 159th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6616 159th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6616 159th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6616 159th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6616 159th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6616 159th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6616 159th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6616 159th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6616 159th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6616 159th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

