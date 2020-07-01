6616 159th Ave NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated

Beautiful family town home w/3 beds, close to MS and downtown - Move into this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom town house in Redmond! This is a perfect opportunity to rent a luxury house in well established neighborhood. Large balcony with full of nature lighting. Luxury decoration and beautiful skylight to bright up throughout the house. High ceiling opens a spacious living room along with hardwood floors. Main master suite with large bedrooms on top floor. Special lighting other upgrades. Close to Microsoft campus and downtown Redmond. Special property for responsible tenants. End unit 2-story townhome. Landscaping is included in rent.



Just minutes to everyday amenities, parks, downtown, and MS. Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing or email at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



