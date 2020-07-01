5903 185th Ct NE Unit #7-105

Amenities

Great Home For Rent - This is a great townhome for rent! Near Marymoor Park and Lake Sammamish. Beautifully finished 2 bedrooms 2.5 bath townhome. Hardwood laminate floors on the main level, rich wood cabinets with slab quartz countertops & stainless gas range and vent hood, Living room with slider to nice deck to the south, one storage room included on the deck. Upstairs Master with master bath with double vanities and walk-in closet and 2nd bed & bath. Downstairs 2 car garage front and back w/ plenty of storage. Quick access to Redmond and 520.



No smoking. Background/Credit Check required.

Tenants are responsible for all utility and garbage.



