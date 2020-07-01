All apartments in Redmond
5903 185th Ct NE Unit #7-105
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:59 PM

5903 185th Ct NE Unit #7-105

5903 185th Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5903 185th Court Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Southeast Redmond

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Home For Rent - This is a great townhome for rent! Near Marymoor Park and Lake Sammamish. Beautifully finished 2 bedrooms 2.5 bath townhome. Hardwood laminate floors on the main level, rich wood cabinets with slab quartz countertops & stainless gas range and vent hood, Living room with slider to nice deck to the south, one storage room included on the deck. Upstairs Master with master bath with double vanities and walk-in closet and 2nd bed & bath. Downstairs 2 car garage front and back w/ plenty of storage. Quick access to Redmond and 520.

No smoking. Background/Credit Check required.
Tenants are responsible for all utility and garbage.

(RLNE5653168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5903 185th Ct NE Unit #7-105 have any available units?
5903 185th Ct NE Unit #7-105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 5903 185th Ct NE Unit #7-105 have?
Some of 5903 185th Ct NE Unit #7-105's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5903 185th Ct NE Unit #7-105 currently offering any rent specials?
5903 185th Ct NE Unit #7-105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5903 185th Ct NE Unit #7-105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5903 185th Ct NE Unit #7-105 is pet friendly.
Does 5903 185th Ct NE Unit #7-105 offer parking?
Yes, 5903 185th Ct NE Unit #7-105 offers parking.
Does 5903 185th Ct NE Unit #7-105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5903 185th Ct NE Unit #7-105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5903 185th Ct NE Unit #7-105 have a pool?
No, 5903 185th Ct NE Unit #7-105 does not have a pool.
Does 5903 185th Ct NE Unit #7-105 have accessible units?
No, 5903 185th Ct NE Unit #7-105 does not have accessible units.
Does 5903 185th Ct NE Unit #7-105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5903 185th Ct NE Unit #7-105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5903 185th Ct NE Unit #7-105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5903 185th Ct NE Unit #7-105 does not have units with air conditioning.

