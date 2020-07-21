3404 179th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Redmond. Idylwood. 1.5 miles to Microsoft. 1 level home. Private yard. A/C for summer - Excellent Location in Redmond's Idylwood neighborhood.

* 1.5 miles to Microsoft main campus.

* Less than 5 minute walk to Lake Sammamish waterfront park.

* Well Maintained and super clean 1 level home.

* Very low traffic street makes this home quiet and peaceful.

* Large Living room and separate Dining room.

* Family room off the Kitchen with wood burning fireplace.

* Separate Laundry room on the way to the 2 car garage.

* Remodeled master bathroom with soaking tub and tile surround.

* Out the extra large sliding glass doors to the back yard and huge Sun deck.

* Nice back yard with privacy trees on the back perimeter and a large lawn.

* Air conditioned and ready for the Summer.

Sorry, no cats. Small dog considered. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. . Gregory Property Management



