3404 179th Ave NE

Amenities
Redmond. Idylwood. 1.5 miles to Microsoft. 1 level home. Private yard. A/C for summer - Excellent Location in Redmond's Idylwood neighborhood.
* 1.5 miles to Microsoft main campus.
* Less than 5 minute walk to Lake Sammamish waterfront park.
* Well Maintained and super clean 1 level home.
* Very low traffic street makes this home quiet and peaceful.
* Large Living room and separate Dining room.
* Family room off the Kitchen with wood burning fireplace.
* Separate Laundry room on the way to the 2 car garage.
* Remodeled master bathroom with soaking tub and tile surround.
* Out the extra large sliding glass doors to the back yard and huge Sun deck.
* Nice back yard with privacy trees on the back perimeter and a large lawn.
* Air conditioned and ready for the Summer.
Sorry, no cats. Small dog considered. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. . Gregory Property Management
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5563012)