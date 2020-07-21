All apartments in Redmond
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

3404 179th Ave NE

3404 179th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3404 179th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Redmond. Idylwood. 1.5 miles to Microsoft. 1 level home. Private yard. A/C for summer - Excellent Location in Redmond's Idylwood neighborhood.
* 1.5 miles to Microsoft main campus.
* Less than 5 minute walk to Lake Sammamish waterfront park.
* Well Maintained and super clean 1 level home.
* Very low traffic street makes this home quiet and peaceful.
* Large Living room and separate Dining room.
* Family room off the Kitchen with wood burning fireplace.
* Separate Laundry room on the way to the 2 car garage.
* Remodeled master bathroom with soaking tub and tile surround.
* Out the extra large sliding glass doors to the back yard and huge Sun deck.
* Nice back yard with privacy trees on the back perimeter and a large lawn.
* Air conditioned and ready for the Summer.
No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5563012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 179th Ave NE have any available units?
3404 179th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 3404 179th Ave NE have?
Some of 3404 179th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 179th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
3404 179th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 179th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3404 179th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 3404 179th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 3404 179th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 3404 179th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 179th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 179th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 3404 179th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 3404 179th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 3404 179th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 179th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3404 179th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3404 179th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3404 179th Ave NE has units with air conditioning.
