3404 179 Th Avenue North East

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator pool

OPEN HOUSE: 1/25/2020 from 11:00AM - 12:00 PM. This classic 4BR/2BA rambler features a space maximizing floor plan, huge closets, a huge deck, and large yet easily maintained yard. Located in Redmond's sought after Idylwood neighborhood, residents will be in be just a short walk from the shores of Lake Sammamish at Idylwood Waterfront Park, as well as just a few minutes from Microsoft and downtown Bellevue, as well as the highly regarded Lake Washington School District. $2700 refundable security deposit. No pets - this is firm. 600 credit score required. Verifiable, current-household, monthly income exceeding 3x monthly rent required for consideration. Prior service of notice, late payment of rent, and/or complaints from neighbors may result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, and/or monthly debt service bringing income below 3x rent may result in denial of application.