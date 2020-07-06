All apartments in Redmond
3404 179 Th Avenue North East

3404 179th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

3404 179th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
OPEN HOUSE: 1/25/2020 from 11:00AM - 12:00 PM. This classic 4BR/2BA rambler features a space maximizing floor plan, huge closets, a huge deck, and large yet easily maintained yard. Located in Redmond's sought after Idylwood neighborhood, residents will be in be just a short walk from the shores of Lake Sammamish at Idylwood Waterfront Park, as well as just a few minutes from Microsoft and downtown Bellevue, as well as the highly regarded Lake Washington School District. $2700 refundable security deposit. No pets - this is firm. 600 credit score required. Verifiable, current-household, monthly income exceeding 3x monthly rent required for consideration. Prior service of notice, late payment of rent, and/or complaints from neighbors may result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, and/or monthly debt service bringing income below 3x rent may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 179 Th Avenue North East have any available units?
3404 179 Th Avenue North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 3404 179 Th Avenue North East currently offering any rent specials?
3404 179 Th Avenue North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 179 Th Avenue North East pet-friendly?
No, 3404 179 Th Avenue North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 3404 179 Th Avenue North East offer parking?
No, 3404 179 Th Avenue North East does not offer parking.
Does 3404 179 Th Avenue North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 179 Th Avenue North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 179 Th Avenue North East have a pool?
Yes, 3404 179 Th Avenue North East has a pool.
Does 3404 179 Th Avenue North East have accessible units?
No, 3404 179 Th Avenue North East does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 179 Th Avenue North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 3404 179 Th Avenue North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3404 179 Th Avenue North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 3404 179 Th Avenue North East does not have units with air conditioning.

