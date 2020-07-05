18338 Northeast 28th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Get 1 MONTH FREE RENT if you start Lease before the end of the year!



Impeccable residence in the highly sought community with unobstructed views of Lake Sammamish from every upstairs room.



Gourmet quality kitchen complete with gas range, large center island with sink, and granite countertops.



Luxurious master suite complete with fireplace, walk-in closet, oversize jetted tub and a private deck.



Huge downstairs Media/Bonus Room and Home Office.



Inwall gagabit ethenet. Tesla charging ready.



New carpet. New paint. Fully fenced and very private.



Conveniently located minutes from Microsoft and 520. 12 month lease.



Up to 2 pets welcome. Residents responsible for utilities.

First + Last Month rent due upon Move In