/
Redmond, WA
/
18338 Northeast 28th Street
Last updated November 27 2019 at 11:54 PM

18338 Northeast 28th Street

18338 Northeast 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

18338 Northeast 28th Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Get 1 MONTH FREE RENT if you start Lease before the end of the year!

Impeccable residence in the highly sought community with unobstructed views of Lake Sammamish from every upstairs room.

Gourmet quality kitchen complete with gas range, large center island with sink, and granite countertops.

Luxurious master suite complete with fireplace, walk-in closet, oversize jetted tub and a private deck.

Huge downstairs Media/Bonus Room and Home Office.

Inwall gagabit ethenet. Tesla charging ready.

New carpet. New paint. Fully fenced and very private.

Conveniently located minutes from Microsoft and 520. 12 month lease.

Up to 2 pets welcome. Residents responsible for utilities.
First + Last Month rent due upon Move In

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18338 Northeast 28th Street have any available units?
18338 Northeast 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 18338 Northeast 28th Street have?
Some of 18338 Northeast 28th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18338 Northeast 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
18338 Northeast 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18338 Northeast 28th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18338 Northeast 28th Street is pet friendly.
Does 18338 Northeast 28th Street offer parking?
Yes, 18338 Northeast 28th Street offers parking.
Does 18338 Northeast 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18338 Northeast 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18338 Northeast 28th Street have a pool?
No, 18338 Northeast 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 18338 Northeast 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 18338 Northeast 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18338 Northeast 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18338 Northeast 28th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 18338 Northeast 28th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18338 Northeast 28th Street has units with air conditioning.

