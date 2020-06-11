All apartments in Redmond
Last updated June 24 2019 at 6:19 PM

18307 NE 92nd CT

18307 Northeast 92nd Court · No Longer Available
Location

18307 Northeast 92nd Court, Redmond, WA 98052
Bear Creek

Amenities

18307 NE 92nd CT Available 07/05/19 Redmond, Avondale Rd, Fully Updated House. Granite & Hardwoods. 2 Car Garage & RV PARKING! - Call 206-795-9114 with questions or to schedule a showing.

Super cute house in an excellent, quiet location just off Avondale Road in Avondale Green, just 1.5 miles to Downtown Redmond. Fully remodeled 2 years ago.
* Hardwood floors throughout the main living spaces, carpet in bedrooms.
* The remodeled kitchen includes upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances and granite counters.
* The bathroom was also fully remodeled and features a double sink.
* The Master bedroom has a walk through closet with private access to the bathroom.
* Two other bedrooms.
* Enjoy the vaulted ceilings and skylights!
* Washer and dryer are included.
* Nice little private back patio.
* Plenty of extra parking! RV Parking/guest parking.
* The attached garage is large with room for two cars, a workbench and storage.
* Nice community park!
* Sorry, no cats. Small dog will be considered. Call with questions or to arrange a showing 206-795-9114 Gregory Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

