18307 NE 92nd CT Available 07/05/19 Redmond, Avondale Rd, Fully Updated House. Granite & Hardwoods. 2 Car Garage & RV PARKING! - Call 206-795-9114 with questions or to schedule a showing.



Super cute house in an excellent, quiet location just off Avondale Road in Avondale Green, just 1.5 miles to Downtown Redmond. Fully remodeled 2 years ago.

* Hardwood floors throughout the main living spaces, carpet in bedrooms.

* The remodeled kitchen includes upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances and granite counters.

* The bathroom was also fully remodeled and features a double sink.

* The Master bedroom has a walk through closet with private access to the bathroom.

* Two other bedrooms.

* Enjoy the vaulted ceilings and skylights!

* Washer and dryer are included.

* Nice little private back patio.

* Plenty of extra parking! RV Parking/guest parking.

* The attached garage is large with room for two cars, a workbench and storage.

* Nice community park!

* Sorry, no cats. Small dog will be considered. Call with questions or to arrange a showing 206-795-9114 Gregory Property Management.



