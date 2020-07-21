All apartments in Redmond
Last updated September 9 2019 at 1:54 PM

17011 NE 95th Street

17011 Northeast 95th Street · No Longer Available
Location

17011 Northeast 95th Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Redmond Home - Education Hill - Available 9/1 - Welcome to this charming 1930s home which has recently been remodeled from top to bottom. Lovely plank laminate wood flooring throughout. The interior paint is a trendy grey with white trim. New light fixtures and can lighting throughout. The kitchen is a dream with lots of cabinets and counter space. Stainless appliances and attractive tile backsplash. Large dining area that looks out on one of the two patios. Large master bedroom that can easily fit a king size bed as well as a second bedroom down the hall. Large bathroom with double sink and vanities. Large mud room off the kitchen with additional storage room. New washer/dryer! The large flat yard is perfect for summer parties or playing fetch with the dog. Yes, pets are ok with a $500 pet deposit but note the yard is not fully fenced. Sorry, no smoking. Located on Education Hill in Redmond, it's an easy walk to downtown, the transit station, all of the restaurants, theaters, coffee shops which make Redmond such a super place to live. Great Schools in the Redmond School District. Close to Microsoft and other tech companies in the area.

To arrange a showing if this charming home please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #redmondrental #forleaseredmond #educationhillredmond #microsoftrental

(RLNE5114343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17011 NE 95th Street have any available units?
17011 NE 95th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 17011 NE 95th Street have?
Some of 17011 NE 95th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17011 NE 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
17011 NE 95th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17011 NE 95th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17011 NE 95th Street is pet friendly.
Does 17011 NE 95th Street offer parking?
No, 17011 NE 95th Street does not offer parking.
Does 17011 NE 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17011 NE 95th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17011 NE 95th Street have a pool?
No, 17011 NE 95th Street does not have a pool.
Does 17011 NE 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 17011 NE 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17011 NE 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17011 NE 95th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17011 NE 95th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17011 NE 95th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
