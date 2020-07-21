17011 NE 95th Street

Amenities

Redmond Home - Education Hill - Available 9/1 - Welcome to this charming 1930s home which has recently been remodeled from top to bottom. Lovely plank laminate wood flooring throughout. The interior paint is a trendy grey with white trim. New light fixtures and can lighting throughout. The kitchen is a dream with lots of cabinets and counter space. Stainless appliances and attractive tile backsplash. Large dining area that looks out on one of the two patios. Large master bedroom that can easily fit a king size bed as well as a second bedroom down the hall. Large bathroom with double sink and vanities. Large mud room off the kitchen with additional storage room. New washer/dryer! The large flat yard is perfect for summer parties or playing fetch with the dog. Yes, pets are ok with a $500 pet deposit but note the yard is not fully fenced. Sorry, no smoking. Located on Education Hill in Redmond, it's an easy walk to downtown, the transit station, all of the restaurants, theaters, coffee shops which make Redmond such a super place to live. Great Schools in the Redmond School District. Close to Microsoft and other tech companies in the area.



To arrange a showing if this charming home please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #redmondrental #forleaseredmond #educationhillredmond #microsoftrental



