Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

17001 NE 98th Court Available 04/01/20 Bright and traditional 2 story house in desirable location. - Traditional 2 story with basement. Living room features vaulted ceiling with large windows for abundance natural lighting. Well thought out separation between space give distinctive function of each room. Prominent basement gives great privacy for home office, movie room or bedroom. Master suite has it's own bath plus a large closet. Spacious 3bed/2.5bath/2 car garage plus a full size washer and dryer. Private backyard for outdoor entertainment. Quiet street in nice cul-de-sac neighborhood .



The house is located near Redmond Town Center, Microsoft and Redmond downtown amenities. Lake Washington School District . Horace Mann Elementary . Redmond Middle, High schools are within walking distance.



Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or r.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



Application fee $ 35.00 is non-refundable and it includes credit report, residence history, and criminal background check



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3865799)