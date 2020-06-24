All apartments in Redmond
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:54 PM

17001 NE 98th Court

17001 Northeast 98th Court · No Longer Available
Location

17001 Northeast 98th Court, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
17001 NE 98th Court Available 04/01/20 Bright and traditional 2 story house in desirable location. - Traditional 2 story with basement. Living room features vaulted ceiling with large windows for abundance natural lighting. Well thought out separation between space give distinctive function of each room. Prominent basement gives great privacy for home office, movie room or bedroom. Master suite has it's own bath plus a large closet. Spacious 3bed/2.5bath/2 car garage plus a full size washer and dryer. Private backyard for outdoor entertainment. Quiet street in nice cul-de-sac neighborhood .

The house is located near Redmond Town Center, Microsoft and Redmond downtown amenities. Lake Washington School District . Horace Mann Elementary . Redmond Middle, High schools are within walking distance.

Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or r.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

Application fee $ 35.00 is non-refundable and it includes credit report, residence history, and criminal background check

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3865799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17001 NE 98th Court have any available units?
17001 NE 98th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 17001 NE 98th Court currently offering any rent specials?
17001 NE 98th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17001 NE 98th Court pet-friendly?
No, 17001 NE 98th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 17001 NE 98th Court offer parking?
Yes, 17001 NE 98th Court offers parking.
Does 17001 NE 98th Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17001 NE 98th Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17001 NE 98th Court have a pool?
No, 17001 NE 98th Court does not have a pool.
Does 17001 NE 98th Court have accessible units?
No, 17001 NE 98th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17001 NE 98th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 17001 NE 98th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17001 NE 98th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17001 NE 98th Court does not have units with air conditioning.
