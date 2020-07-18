16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

LIMITED OFFER ONLY!



Hurry!!! Enjoy a month free of rent if you sign a lease on or before July 31!!!



For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 2nd floor Condo home property rental in the Very Walkable and Biker’s Paradise rated Downtown neighborhood in Redmond.



The well-ventilated and comfy interior features big windows with blinds, carpeted flooring, built-in shelves, recessed lighting, and a walk-in closet. Its modern, well-equipped kitchen has glossy countertops; fine cabinetry with ample storage space; stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The unit has electric wall heaters along with an in-unit washer and dryer. A shower stall and vanity sink cabinet furnished its elegant bathroom. The exterior has a relaxing patio and a balcony—perfect spots for R and R.



This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property, though.



It also comes with an attached garage that can fit 1 car, plus assigned parking, #17.



The tenant pays for electricity. The landlord will cover the HOA fees, water, trash, and sewage.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RuJUUVuPzua



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



(RLNE5907192)