Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203

16275 Northeast 85th Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16275 Northeast 85th Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Downtown Redmond

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
LIMITED OFFER ONLY!

Hurry!!! Enjoy a month free of rent if you sign a lease on or before July 31!!!

For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 2nd floor Condo home property rental in the Very Walkable and Biker’s Paradise rated Downtown neighborhood in Redmond.

The well-ventilated and comfy interior features big windows with blinds, carpeted flooring, built-in shelves, recessed lighting, and a walk-in closet. Its modern, well-equipped kitchen has glossy countertops; fine cabinetry with ample storage space; stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The unit has electric wall heaters along with an in-unit washer and dryer. A shower stall and vanity sink cabinet furnished its elegant bathroom. The exterior has a relaxing patio and a balcony—perfect spots for R and R.

This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property, though.

It also comes with an attached garage that can fit 1 car, plus assigned parking, #17.

The tenant pays for electricity. The landlord will cover the HOA fees, water, trash, and sewage.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RuJUUVuPzua

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

(RLNE5907192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203 have any available units?
16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203 have?
Some of 16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203 offers parking.
Does 16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203 have a pool?
No, 16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203 does not have a pool.
Does 16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
