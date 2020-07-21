All apartments in Redmond
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

16008 NE 40th CT. #6C

16008 Northeast 40th Court · No Longer Available
Location

16008 Northeast 40th Court, Redmond, WA 98052
Overlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Application Pending!!!!! Redmond, 3 Br., 2.5 Ba., Beautiful Townhome in great location very close to Microsoft. - Stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in the perfect location! Walking distance to Microsoft and Transit Center! Easy access to downtown Redmond and downtown Bellevue. Beautiful open floor plan with fireplace in living room. Recently renovated with new hardwood flooring on the main level. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining, with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The dining room opens to a private patio where you can relax after a long day!

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $350
Refundable Security Deposit: $2500
Non Refundable Admin Fee: $100

YEAR BUILT: 1984
COUNTY: King County
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Harper Hill

PET POLICY: No Pets.

INCLUDED IN RENT: Water/ Sewer/Trash/Landscaping

SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From I405 S, Merge onto WA 520 E Via Exit 14 toward Redmond, take NE 40th St/NE 51st St exit, take NE 40th Ramp, R NE 40th St, L 160th PL NE, R NE 40th Ct., house on Left.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com, email us at rentals@tsquaremanagement.com or call us at 425-485-1800.

(RLNE5053972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16008 NE 40th CT. #6C have any available units?
16008 NE 40th CT. #6C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 16008 NE 40th CT. #6C have?
Some of 16008 NE 40th CT. #6C's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16008 NE 40th CT. #6C currently offering any rent specials?
16008 NE 40th CT. #6C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16008 NE 40th CT. #6C pet-friendly?
Yes, 16008 NE 40th CT. #6C is pet friendly.
Does 16008 NE 40th CT. #6C offer parking?
Yes, 16008 NE 40th CT. #6C offers parking.
Does 16008 NE 40th CT. #6C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16008 NE 40th CT. #6C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16008 NE 40th CT. #6C have a pool?
No, 16008 NE 40th CT. #6C does not have a pool.
Does 16008 NE 40th CT. #6C have accessible units?
No, 16008 NE 40th CT. #6C does not have accessible units.
Does 16008 NE 40th CT. #6C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16008 NE 40th CT. #6C has units with dishwashers.
Does 16008 NE 40th CT. #6C have units with air conditioning?
No, 16008 NE 40th CT. #6C does not have units with air conditioning.
