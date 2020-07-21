16008 NE 40th CT. #6C

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Application Pending!!!!! Redmond, 3 Br., 2.5 Ba., Beautiful Townhome in great location very close to Microsoft. - Stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in the perfect location! Walking distance to Microsoft and Transit Center! Easy access to downtown Redmond and downtown Bellevue. Beautiful open floor plan with fireplace in living room. Recently renovated with new hardwood flooring on the main level. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining, with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The dining room opens to a private patio where you can relax after a long day!



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $350

Refundable Security Deposit: $2500

Non Refundable Admin Fee: $100



YEAR BUILT: 1984

COUNTY: King County

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Harper Hill



PET POLICY: No Pets.



INCLUDED IN RENT: Water/ Sewer/Trash/Landscaping



SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.

Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From I405 S, Merge onto WA 520 E Via Exit 14 toward Redmond, take NE 40th St/NE 51st St exit, take NE 40th Ramp, R NE 40th St, L 160th PL NE, R NE 40th Ct., house on Left.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com, email us at rentals@tsquaremanagement.com or call us at 425-485-1800.



