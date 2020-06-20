All apartments in Redmond
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

16005 NE 40th Ct

16005 Northeast 40th Court · (425) 791-8965
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16005 Northeast 40th Court, Redmond, WA 98052
Overlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1117 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Not available until July 1st, we will be showing this townhouse after the current tenant vacates.

This beautiful, 2-story townhome in a desirable neighborhood of Redmond is nestled on a cul-de-sac for peace and quiet. Fenced community with private streets. It is centrally located -- being nearly across the street to Microsoft, and minutes to Bellevue, Redmond Towncenter, 520 and I-405, the new train station, shopping, restaurants, and more. This home shows pride of ownership.

Walk through the front door into the large living room with a gas fireplace. Access a slider for the backyard and BBQ on the large deck.

The kitchen is wonderfully appointed. Lots of oak cabinetry provides a dazzling contrast to the countertops that shine in the ample natural light. Appliances include a gastop range, dishwasher, fridge w/ water/ice, and microwave.

There is a 1/2-bath powder room downstairs for guests and convenience. Off the kitchen the large dining room window looks over the backyard and brings in the afternoon light. The laundry room acts as a buffer between the garage and kitchen.

The master bedroom is very large and includes access to the bathroom. A walk-in closet makes getting ready in the morning a breeze. Two more bedrooms are served by the full bath.

Walking distance to Lake Sammamish, close to Overlake Transit Center. Attached garage, driveway, patio, and large backyard. This home is a must see in your home search.

Terms: 10-month lease to start, $2,500 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. No pets. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. W/S/T included; all other utilities by tenant. No smoking. No pets. Renters insurance required. $500 holding fee with signed holding fee agreement will hold the unit and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.

Keywords: Microsoft, Redmond Campus

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16005 NE 40th Ct have any available units?
16005 NE 40th Ct has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16005 NE 40th Ct have?
Some of 16005 NE 40th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16005 NE 40th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
16005 NE 40th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16005 NE 40th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 16005 NE 40th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 16005 NE 40th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 16005 NE 40th Ct does offer parking.
Does 16005 NE 40th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16005 NE 40th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16005 NE 40th Ct have a pool?
No, 16005 NE 40th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 16005 NE 40th Ct have accessible units?
No, 16005 NE 40th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 16005 NE 40th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16005 NE 40th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 16005 NE 40th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 16005 NE 40th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
