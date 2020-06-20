16005 NE 40th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Not available until July 1st, we will be showing this townhouse after the current tenant vacates.



This beautiful, 2-story townhome in a desirable neighborhood of Redmond is nestled on a cul-de-sac for peace and quiet. Fenced community with private streets. It is centrally located -- being nearly across the street to Microsoft, and minutes to Bellevue, Redmond Towncenter, 520 and I-405, the new train station, shopping, restaurants, and more. This home shows pride of ownership.



Walk through the front door into the large living room with a gas fireplace. Access a slider for the backyard and BBQ on the large deck.



The kitchen is wonderfully appointed. Lots of oak cabinetry provides a dazzling contrast to the countertops that shine in the ample natural light. Appliances include a gastop range, dishwasher, fridge w/ water/ice, and microwave.



There is a 1/2-bath powder room downstairs for guests and convenience. Off the kitchen the large dining room window looks over the backyard and brings in the afternoon light. The laundry room acts as a buffer between the garage and kitchen.



The master bedroom is very large and includes access to the bathroom. A walk-in closet makes getting ready in the morning a breeze. Two more bedrooms are served by the full bath.



Walking distance to Lake Sammamish, close to Overlake Transit Center. Attached garage, driveway, patio, and large backyard. This home is a must see in your home search.



Terms: 10-month lease to start, $2,500 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. No pets. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. W/S/T included; all other utilities by tenant. No smoking. No pets. Renters insurance required. $500 holding fee with signed holding fee agreement will hold the unit and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.



Keywords: Microsoft, Redmond Campus