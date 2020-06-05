15827 NE Leary Way B115

Amenities
Unit B115 Available 08/01/20 Downtown Redmond 2Bd/1.5Ba Townhome - Property Id: 115126
Want to have convenience in living? Look no further! No Car? No worries! This place is Walkers, Bikers, Commuters paradise.
Enjoy the downtown living in cozy 2b/1.5b townhome unit in Redmond. Walk or Bike to Restaurants, Bars, Grocery Stores, Marymoor Park, Redmond Town Center etc...
This community has a direct entrance to Marymoor Bike Trail. Step outside of community and you are minutes away from Bus Stop for Bellevue/Seattle.
Dedicated 1 parking spot included. May rent additional if needed from HOA. Rent includes Water, Sewage, Garbage, Exterior Maintainence.
Dogs/Cats are welcome! : Additional Pet fee upto $50/mo and one time cleaning deposit upto $500 may be applicable.
Min Lease Term : 12 months
Non refundable $45 for Background Check per applicant will be charged (All 18+ occupant must apply). Applicants must have 650+ Credit Score. Income Qualifications applied - Min 3x Rent per Month.
Flexible terms for right Tenant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115126
