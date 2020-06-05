15827 NE Leary Way B115

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unit B115 Available 08/01/20 Downtown Redmond 2Bd/1.5Ba Townhome - Property Id: 115126



Want to have convenience in living? Look no further! No Car? No worries! This place is Walkers, Bikers, Commuters paradise.



Enjoy the downtown living in cozy 2b/1.5b townhome unit in Redmond. Walk or Bike to Restaurants, Bars, Grocery Stores, Marymoor Park, Redmond Town Center etc...



This community has a direct entrance to Marymoor Bike Trail. Step outside of community and you are minutes away from Bus Stop for Bellevue/Seattle.



Dedicated 1 parking spot included. May rent additional if needed from HOA. Rent includes Water, Sewage, Garbage, Exterior Maintainence.



Dogs/Cats are welcome! : Additional Pet fee upto $50/mo and one time cleaning deposit upto $500 may be applicable.



Min Lease Term : 12 months



Non refundable $45 for Background Check per applicant will be charged (All 18+ occupant must apply). Applicants must have 650+ Credit Score. Income Qualifications applied - Min 3x Rent per Month.



Flexible terms for right Tenant.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115126

