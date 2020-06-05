All apartments in Redmond
15827 NE Leary Way B115
15827 NE Leary Way B115

15827 Leary Way Northeast · (732) 829-6794
Location

15827 Leary Way Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Downtown Redmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B115 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit B115 Available 08/01/20 Downtown Redmond 2Bd/1.5Ba Townhome - Property Id: 115126

Want to have convenience in living? Look no further! No Car? No worries! This place is Walkers, Bikers, Commuters paradise.

Enjoy the downtown living in cozy 2b/1.5b townhome unit in Redmond. Walk or Bike to Restaurants, Bars, Grocery Stores, Marymoor Park, Redmond Town Center etc...

This community has a direct entrance to Marymoor Bike Trail. Step outside of community and you are minutes away from Bus Stop for Bellevue/Seattle.

Dedicated 1 parking spot included. May rent additional if needed from HOA. Rent includes Water, Sewage, Garbage, Exterior Maintainence.

Dogs/Cats are welcome! : Additional Pet fee upto $50/mo and one time cleaning deposit upto $500 may be applicable.

Min Lease Term : 12 months

Non refundable $45 for Background Check per applicant will be charged (All 18+ occupant must apply). Applicants must have 650+ Credit Score. Income Qualifications applied - Min 3x Rent per Month.

Flexible terms for right Tenant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115126
Property Id 115126

(RLNE5798354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15827 NE Leary Way B115 have any available units?
15827 NE Leary Way B115 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15827 NE Leary Way B115 have?
Some of 15827 NE Leary Way B115's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15827 NE Leary Way B115 currently offering any rent specials?
15827 NE Leary Way B115 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15827 NE Leary Way B115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15827 NE Leary Way B115 is pet friendly.
Does 15827 NE Leary Way B115 offer parking?
Yes, 15827 NE Leary Way B115 does offer parking.
Does 15827 NE Leary Way B115 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15827 NE Leary Way B115 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15827 NE Leary Way B115 have a pool?
No, 15827 NE Leary Way B115 does not have a pool.
Does 15827 NE Leary Way B115 have accessible units?
No, 15827 NE Leary Way B115 does not have accessible units.
Does 15827 NE Leary Way B115 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15827 NE Leary Way B115 has units with dishwashers.
Does 15827 NE Leary Way B115 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15827 NE Leary Way B115 does not have units with air conditioning.
