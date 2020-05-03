All apartments in Redmond
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

15819 NE Leary Way 139

15819 NE Leary Way · No Longer Available
Location

15819 NE Leary Way, Redmond, WA 98052
Downtown Redmond

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Location Next to Shops, Microsoft, Parks! - Property Id: 145767

2 bedroom 1 Bath Ground Floor Unit ! - 0utstanding location for an exhilarating lifestyle. Exciting shops, restaurants & entertainment at the Town Center. Trails & parks to hike & bike. Minutes to Microsoft & 520.Lake & river to swim & float. Minutes to Seattle or Bellevue. Soaring ceilings w/ newer carpet, granite & stainless kitchen, light & bright w/ deck & storage. 2nd bedroom or extra room for office or sitting room. Enjoy the clubhouse for social gatherings. Beautifully maintained by HOA.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145767p
Property Id 145767

(RLNE5084043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15819 NE Leary Way 139 have any available units?
15819 NE Leary Way 139 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 15819 NE Leary Way 139 have?
Some of 15819 NE Leary Way 139's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15819 NE Leary Way 139 currently offering any rent specials?
15819 NE Leary Way 139 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15819 NE Leary Way 139 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15819 NE Leary Way 139 is pet friendly.
Does 15819 NE Leary Way 139 offer parking?
No, 15819 NE Leary Way 139 does not offer parking.
Does 15819 NE Leary Way 139 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15819 NE Leary Way 139 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15819 NE Leary Way 139 have a pool?
Yes, 15819 NE Leary Way 139 has a pool.
Does 15819 NE Leary Way 139 have accessible units?
No, 15819 NE Leary Way 139 does not have accessible units.
Does 15819 NE Leary Way 139 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15819 NE Leary Way 139 has units with dishwashers.
Does 15819 NE Leary Way 139 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15819 NE Leary Way 139 does not have units with air conditioning.

