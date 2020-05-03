15819 NE Leary Way 139

Amenities
Amazing Location Next to Shops, Microsoft, Parks! - Property Id: 145767
2 bedroom 1 Bath Ground Floor Unit ! - 0utstanding location for an exhilarating lifestyle. Exciting shops, restaurants & entertainment at the Town Center. Trails & parks to hike & bike. Minutes to Microsoft & 520.Lake & river to swim & float. Minutes to Seattle or Bellevue. Soaring ceilings w/ newer carpet, granite & stainless kitchen, light & bright w/ deck & storage. 2nd bedroom or extra room for office or sitting room. Enjoy the clubhouse for social gatherings. Beautifully maintained by HOA.
Property Id 145767
