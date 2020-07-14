14003 NE 87th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

The home features an open floor plan with ceramic tile on the main level & hardwood floors on the second level. The over sized kitchen includes high end stainless appliances, slab granite and custom cabinets. Fully fenced back yard with large deck for entertaining. Quiet, serene setting on private lane. Ideal location minutes from schools, parks, trails, Microsoft, Redmond & Kirkland.



Terms: 1st months rent, $3000 security deposit. Rent is $3000 until July 31st and then is $3600 per month thereafter. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



