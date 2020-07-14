All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 14003 NE 87th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
14003 NE 87th St.
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:07 PM

14003 NE 87th St.

14003 Northeast 87th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Willows-Rose Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14003 Northeast 87th Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Willows-Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The home features an open floor plan with ceramic tile on the main level & hardwood floors on the second level. The over sized kitchen includes high end stainless appliances, slab granite and custom cabinets. Fully fenced back yard with large deck for entertaining. Quiet, serene setting on private lane. Ideal location minutes from schools, parks, trails, Microsoft, Redmond & Kirkland.

Terms: 1st months rent, $3000 security deposit. Rent is $3000 until July 31st and then is $3600 per month thereafter. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14003 NE 87th St. have any available units?
14003 NE 87th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 14003 NE 87th St. have?
Some of 14003 NE 87th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14003 NE 87th St. currently offering any rent specials?
14003 NE 87th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14003 NE 87th St. pet-friendly?
No, 14003 NE 87th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 14003 NE 87th St. offer parking?
No, 14003 NE 87th St. does not offer parking.
Does 14003 NE 87th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14003 NE 87th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14003 NE 87th St. have a pool?
No, 14003 NE 87th St. does not have a pool.
Does 14003 NE 87th St. have accessible units?
No, 14003 NE 87th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14003 NE 87th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14003 NE 87th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14003 NE 87th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14003 NE 87th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Olde Redmond Place
7001 Old Redmond Rd
Redmond, WA 98052
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St.
Redmond, WA 98052
Elan Redmond Town Center
16325 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedmond 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Apartments
Redmond Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodWillows Rose Hill
Grass LawnBear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College