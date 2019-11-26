13838 NE 60th St #159

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool dogs allowed

Beautiful sought after Sixty-01 gated community townhome - Welcome home to this beautiful town home in sixty-01, a secure gated community with tons of amenities. Enjoy the best of resort-style living including walking trails, lakes, pools, gym, clubhouse, sport court and more! This corner unit town house is completely updated with new paint, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has walk in closet with plenty of storage. Large deck as well as secured storage in attached carport with one parking spot. Washer/dryer in unit. Direct trail to Microsoft's RedWest campus. Convenient freeway access and close to google, Facebook and Redmond/Bellevue. Water/Sewer/Garbage included.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5659502)