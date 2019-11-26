All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 13838 NE 60th St #159.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
13838 NE 60th St #159
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:05 AM

13838 NE 60th St #159

13838 Northeast 60th Street · (425) 221-2337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Grass Lawn
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13838 Northeast 60th Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 13838 NE 60th St #159 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
Beautiful sought after Sixty-01 gated community townhome - Welcome home to this beautiful town home in sixty-01, a secure gated community with tons of amenities. Enjoy the best of resort-style living including walking trails, lakes, pools, gym, clubhouse, sport court and more! This corner unit town house is completely updated with new paint, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has walk in closet with plenty of storage. Large deck as well as secured storage in attached carport with one parking spot. Washer/dryer in unit. Direct trail to Microsoft's RedWest campus. Convenient freeway access and close to google, Facebook and Redmond/Bellevue. Water/Sewer/Garbage included.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5659502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13838 NE 60th St #159 have any available units?
13838 NE 60th St #159 has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13838 NE 60th St #159 have?
Some of 13838 NE 60th St #159's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13838 NE 60th St #159 currently offering any rent specials?
13838 NE 60th St #159 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13838 NE 60th St #159 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13838 NE 60th St #159 is pet friendly.
Does 13838 NE 60th St #159 offer parking?
Yes, 13838 NE 60th St #159 does offer parking.
Does 13838 NE 60th St #159 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13838 NE 60th St #159 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13838 NE 60th St #159 have a pool?
Yes, 13838 NE 60th St #159 has a pool.
Does 13838 NE 60th St #159 have accessible units?
No, 13838 NE 60th St #159 does not have accessible units.
Does 13838 NE 60th St #159 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13838 NE 60th St #159 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13838 NE 60th St #159 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13838 NE 60th St #159 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13838 NE 60th St #159?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Heron Flats and Lofts
7662 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Urbane
8296 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Olde Redmond Place
7001 Old Redmond Rd
Redmond, WA 98052
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity