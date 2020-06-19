13832 NE 66th Street # 594

Amenities

Lakefront Living in sought after Bridle Trails - This wonderful Lakefront townhome is located in the gated community of Sixty-01 in Bridle Trails. This 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home is perfectly laid out to optimize both the space as well as the views of the beautiful lake. Enjoy the open living/dining/kitchen area with the wonderful views as well as the two bedrooms and one full bath upstairs. Covered carport with additional storage. Amenities Galore, swimming pools, tennis courts, clubhouse and more. There is a $125.00 tenant registration fee for the complex. All minutes from Bellevue and Kirkland. For a showing call or text, information below



No Pets Allowed



