All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 13832 NE 66th Street # 594.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
13832 NE 66th Street # 594
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

13832 NE 66th Street # 594

13832 Northeast 66th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Grass Lawn
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13832 Northeast 66th Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Lakefront Living in sought after Bridle Trails - This wonderful Lakefront townhome is located in the gated community of Sixty-01 in Bridle Trails. This 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home is perfectly laid out to optimize both the space as well as the views of the beautiful lake. Enjoy the open living/dining/kitchen area with the wonderful views as well as the two bedrooms and one full bath upstairs. Covered carport with additional storage. Amenities Galore, swimming pools, tennis courts, clubhouse and more. There is a $125.00 tenant registration fee for the complex. All minutes from Bellevue and Kirkland. For a showing call or text, information below

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3595177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13832 NE 66th Street # 594 have any available units?
13832 NE 66th Street # 594 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 13832 NE 66th Street # 594 have?
Some of 13832 NE 66th Street # 594's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13832 NE 66th Street # 594 currently offering any rent specials?
13832 NE 66th Street # 594 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13832 NE 66th Street # 594 pet-friendly?
No, 13832 NE 66th Street # 594 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 13832 NE 66th Street # 594 offer parking?
Yes, 13832 NE 66th Street # 594 offers parking.
Does 13832 NE 66th Street # 594 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13832 NE 66th Street # 594 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13832 NE 66th Street # 594 have a pool?
Yes, 13832 NE 66th Street # 594 has a pool.
Does 13832 NE 66th Street # 594 have accessible units?
No, 13832 NE 66th Street # 594 does not have accessible units.
Does 13832 NE 66th Street # 594 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13832 NE 66th Street # 594 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13832 NE 66th Street # 594 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13832 NE 66th Street # 594 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge At Redmond Ridge
22433 NE Marketplace Dr
Redmond, WA 98053
Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Gates of Redmond
15325 Redmond Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Elan Redmond Town Center
16325 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College