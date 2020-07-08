13759 NE 69th St 668

Amenities
Redmond Renovated Townhome - Property Id: 269169
** As of April 20, 2020- We are limiting the tours as two people inside the unit per time. Just steps away from Microsoft's campus, on this stunning two bedroom townhouse, you'll find modern features such as keyless entry, a designer kitchen with relatively new and modern stainless stell appliances, quartz countertops, upgraded cabinetry, plenty of storage spaces, and an in-home washer and dryer set. Private deck with view of the one of the heated pools. This condo are set amid an array of fantastic community amenities, including a multiple lakes, hiking trails, fitness center, club house, workshop, private bar, game lounge, entertaining suite, and more.
Mins to Microsoft, Google, Amazon, I-405 and more.
Easy access to the public transportation.
Steps away from the Grass Lawn Park.
Set at the Lake Washigton School District
Car Port Garage (2 spots)
External Storage Area
Plenty of Guest Parking spots
