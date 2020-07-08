All apartments in Redmond
13759 NE 69th St 668
13759 NE 69th St 668

13759 Northeast 69th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13759 Northeast 69th Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
key fob access
Redmond Renovated Townhome - Property Id: 269169

** As of April 20, 2020- We are limiting the tours as two people inside the unit per time. Just steps away from Microsoft's campus, on this stunning two bedroom townhouse, you'll find modern features such as keyless entry, a designer kitchen with relatively new and modern stainless stell appliances, quartz countertops, upgraded cabinetry, plenty of storage spaces, and an in-home washer and dryer set. Private deck with view of the one of the heated pools. This condo are set amid an array of fantastic community amenities, including a multiple lakes, hiking trails, fitness center, club house, workshop, private bar, game lounge, entertaining suite, and more.

Mins to Microsoft, Google, Amazon, I-405 and more.
Easy access to the public transportation.
Steps away from the Grass Lawn Park.
Set at the Lake Washigton School District
Car Port Garage (2 spots)
External Storage Area
Plenty of Guest Parking spots
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269169
Property Id 269169

(RLNE5735640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13759 NE 69th St 668 have any available units?
13759 NE 69th St 668 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 13759 NE 69th St 668 have?
Some of 13759 NE 69th St 668's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13759 NE 69th St 668 currently offering any rent specials?
13759 NE 69th St 668 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13759 NE 69th St 668 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13759 NE 69th St 668 is pet friendly.
Does 13759 NE 69th St 668 offer parking?
Yes, 13759 NE 69th St 668 offers parking.
Does 13759 NE 69th St 668 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13759 NE 69th St 668 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13759 NE 69th St 668 have a pool?
Yes, 13759 NE 69th St 668 has a pool.
Does 13759 NE 69th St 668 have accessible units?
No, 13759 NE 69th St 668 does not have accessible units.
Does 13759 NE 69th St 668 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13759 NE 69th St 668 has units with dishwashers.
Does 13759 NE 69th St 668 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13759 NE 69th St 668 does not have units with air conditioning.

