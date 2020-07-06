12066 167th Pl NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Executive Home in Highly Desirable Redmond Neighborhood - New carpet!!! Available for immediate move in.



Situated in one of Redmonds favorite neighborhoods, this executive style home is ideally situated on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood but close to all amenities. The best of both worlds!



This beautiful home boasts an open and airy free-flowing floor plan which is light and bright. The main floor is made for entertaining with a formal living room area, formal dining area with double french doors which open out onto the patio. Open the doors up in the summertime to let the outside in! The home is perfect for entertaining. From the living room with a double sided gas fireplace to the cooks kitchen with a large island and sitting area, a perfect place to chat with your guests while cooking on your 5 burner gourmet gas stove and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is complete with a large pantry.



A rare home with 4 bedrooms upstairs, a bedroom on the main floor and an extra space for an office. Large separate laundry, a family room AND a bonus media area.



There are quality details throughout the entire house, beautiful cabinets, hardwood flooring, soaring ceilings, walk-in closets, master suite with soaking tub and professional landscaping.



Conveniently located near Microsofts Redmond campus, 60 Acres Park, Sammamish River Trail and Redmond Town Center.



In the excellent Lake Washington School District, schools include Norman Rockwell Elementary, Redmond Middle School and Redmond High School.



~ Deposit is fully refundable at move out with normal wear and tear.

~ One dog may be negotiable on a case by case basis with pet screening and $50/month pet rent.

~ Tenant pays all utilities.

~ $10 monthly furnace filter fee

~ Tenant is responsible for all yard care and maintenance.



* $45 application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

*Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com , to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2411781)