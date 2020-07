Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator microwave oven range Property Amenities courtyard parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Wellington Court boasts some of the largest floorplans in the area. Enjoy the privacy of no upstairs or downstairs neighbors and access to a large enclosed courtyard with playground. Townhomes include full-sized washer and dryer downstairs guest powder room, oversized living room with sunny sliding door to courtyard, open kitchen, separate dining space and ample amounts of storage! Wellington Court Townhomes sits right across the street from two shopping centers and near I-5 and SR 500.



*We do not accept Comprehensive Reusable Tenant Screening Reports pursuant RCW 59.18.