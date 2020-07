Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning bathtub oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving accessible elevator 24hr maintenance internet access internet cafe key fob access online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Welcome home to Salix Juanita Village Apartments! Join a Kirkland community devoted to nurturing your love of nature while also providing an array of metropolitan conveniences. Our spacious and pet-friendly studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans feature modern design elements and a wide variety of amenities. Soak up some summer sun at nearby Juanita Beach, explore the boardwalk trails, or indulge in one of many fine dining, shopping and nightlife options - many of which are right on-site on Salix's ground floor, if not just steps away.