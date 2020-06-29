All apartments in Kirkland
9916 North East 135th Plaza
9916 North East 135th Plaza

9916 NE 135th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

9916 NE 135th Pl, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to another spacious 3BR 2.5BA presented by Trish Graham of Renters Warehouse. Located at 9916 NE 35th PL Kirkland WA. Spacious living room & 2 car attached garage, high ceilings, gorgeous chandelier over the stairwell, carpet all throughout, private backyard. Included washer, dryer, microwave, stove, oven, refrigerator & microwave. Close to amenities, entertainment, transport, shopping, commuter lines & Juanita Beach. Rent is $2400 + $7 processing fee & reporting fee. Non-smokers, excellent rental history & credit at least 640 & above. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available through showmojo.com or by contacting Trish Graham 253.649.2416

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9916 North East 135th Plaza have any available units?
9916 North East 135th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 9916 North East 135th Plaza have?
Some of 9916 North East 135th Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9916 North East 135th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
9916 North East 135th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9916 North East 135th Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 9916 North East 135th Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 9916 North East 135th Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 9916 North East 135th Plaza offers parking.
Does 9916 North East 135th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9916 North East 135th Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9916 North East 135th Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 9916 North East 135th Plaza has a pool.
Does 9916 North East 135th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 9916 North East 135th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 9916 North East 135th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 9916 North East 135th Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9916 North East 135th Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 9916 North East 135th Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
