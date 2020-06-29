9916 North East 135th Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool elevator fireplace microwave

Welcome to another spacious 3BR 2.5BA presented by Trish Graham of Renters Warehouse. Located at 9916 NE 35th PL Kirkland WA. Spacious living room & 2 car attached garage, high ceilings, gorgeous chandelier over the stairwell, carpet all throughout, private backyard. Included washer, dryer, microwave, stove, oven, refrigerator & microwave. Close to amenities, entertainment, transport, shopping, commuter lines & Juanita Beach. Rent is $2400 + $7 processing fee & reporting fee. Non-smokers, excellent rental history & credit at least 640 & above. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available through showmojo.com or by contacting Trish Graham 253.649.2416