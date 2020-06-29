9916 North East 135th Plaza

Amenities
Welcome to another spacious 3BR 2.5BA presented by Trish Graham of Renters Warehouse. Located at 9916 NE 35th PL Kirkland WA. Spacious living room & 2 car attached garage, high ceilings, gorgeous chandelier over the stairwell, carpet all throughout, private backyard. Included washer, dryer, microwave, stove, oven, refrigerator & microwave. Close to amenities, entertainment, transport, shopping, commuter lines & Juanita Beach. Rent is $2400 + $7 processing fee & reporting fee. Non-smokers, excellent rental history & credit at least 640 & above. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available through showmojo.com or by contacting Trish Graham 253.649.2416