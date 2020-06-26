9655 NE 121st Lane

Amenities
Charming Townhouse Near Juanita Village - Charming townhouse condominium walking distance to Juanita Village shops and eateries, Juanita Beach, and public transportation. This large 2 bed, 1.5 bath unit features a 1100+ sqft with wood burning fireplace, large windows, private deck and fully fenced yard. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms and huge windows with vaulted ceiling in the master.
Amenities:
- Off-street covered parking
- Wood burning fireplace
- In unit washer/dryer
- Large patio/deck
Available June 22nd!
Water/Sewer included w/ rent
Sorry, no pets & no smoking
Move-in Fees:
- First Months Rent: $1,850.00
- Refundable Security Deposit: $1,850.00
Contact Marilyn with additional questions or to schedule a viewing at call/text 206-300-0609 or e-mail marilyn@northpacificproperties.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4958390)