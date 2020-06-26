All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 9655 NE 121st Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
9655 NE 121st Lane
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:57 AM

9655 NE 121st Lane

9655 Northeast 121st Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
South Juanita
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9655 Northeast 121st Lane, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Townhouse Near Juanita Village - Charming townhouse condominium walking distance to Juanita Village shops and eateries, Juanita Beach, and public transportation. This large 2 bed, 1.5 bath unit features a 1100+ sqft with wood burning fireplace, large windows, private deck and fully fenced yard. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms and huge windows with vaulted ceiling in the master.

Amenities:
- Off-street covered parking
- Wood burning fireplace
- In unit washer/dryer
- Large patio/deck

Available June 22nd!
Water/Sewer included w/ rent
Sorry, no pets & no smoking

Move-in Fees:
- First Months Rent: $1,850.00
- Refundable Security Deposit: $1,850.00

Contact Marilyn with additional questions or to schedule a viewing at call/text 206-300-0609 or e-mail marilyn@northpacificproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4958390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9655 NE 121st Lane have any available units?
9655 NE 121st Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 9655 NE 121st Lane have?
Some of 9655 NE 121st Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9655 NE 121st Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9655 NE 121st Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9655 NE 121st Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9655 NE 121st Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 9655 NE 121st Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9655 NE 121st Lane offers parking.
Does 9655 NE 121st Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9655 NE 121st Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9655 NE 121st Lane have a pool?
No, 9655 NE 121st Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9655 NE 121st Lane have accessible units?
No, 9655 NE 121st Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9655 NE 121st Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9655 NE 121st Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9655 NE 121st Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9655 NE 121st Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Voda
207 Park Lane
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
The 101
101 Main St
Kirkland, WA 98033
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus