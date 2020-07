Vue Kirkland

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed pool business center clubhouse gym pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

The Vue offers newly renovated apartments in Kirkland, WA, that provide residents a beautiful retreat from the stresses of the city. With the choice of pet-friendly studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Kirkland, youll be able to find the perfect space to match your needs and style. If you are looking to reduce your commute time and be close to dining and entertainment, you will find that The Vue offers an ideal location to suit your busy lifestyle. The layout and design of our floor plans contribute to the feeling of comfort and livability in our community.