9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Delight in this beautifully updated contemporary 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms townhouse in sought after Lochshire with many upgrades. Convenient location to Downtown Kirkland, Redmond, Google, Microsoft & popular spots. Open living room with gas fireplace & in-floor radiant heat throughout. Kitchen offers slate flooring, white cabinetry, built-in desk & door to patio. Spacious Master suite w/balcony & dual closets. 2nd Bedroom w/a private bath. New Low-E windows in Living & Master. Secured common garage parking (#59) with storage unit. Floor Covering: Ceramic Tile, Hardwood, Wall to Wall Carpet. Appliances: Dishwasher, Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer. Appliance Hookups: Cooking-Gas, Dryer-Gas, Ice Maker, Washer. Unit Features: Balcony/Deck/Patio, Ground Floor, Jetted/Soaking Tub, Master Bath. 12-month lease > Background and credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old (non-refundable) > require FICO above 640 > need most recent paycheck stubs and last year W-2 to support income criteria (3 times of the rent) > require the most recent bank statement ( to show 4 times of the rent as reserve criteria) > Move-in fee: first month's rent, $2000 deposit and $200 non-refundable admin fee > Tenants to pay all utilities except rent will include garbage fee > no smoking unit > Max 2 pets and it must less than 20 lbs, no danger breed > Managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.



