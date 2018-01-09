All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1
Last updated February 18 2020 at 3:17 PM

9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1

9223 122nd Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
North Rose Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9223 122nd Court Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
North Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Delight in this beautifully updated contemporary 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms townhouse in sought after Lochshire with many upgrades. Convenient location to Downtown Kirkland, Redmond, Google, Microsoft & popular spots. Open living room with gas fireplace & in-floor radiant heat throughout. Kitchen offers slate flooring, white cabinetry, built-in desk & door to patio. Spacious Master suite w/balcony & dual closets. 2nd Bedroom w/a private bath. New Low-E windows in Living & Master. Secured common garage parking (#59) with storage unit. Floor Covering: Ceramic Tile, Hardwood, Wall to Wall Carpet. Appliances: Dishwasher, Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer. Appliance Hookups: Cooking-Gas, Dryer-Gas, Ice Maker, Washer. Unit Features: Balcony/Deck/Patio, Ground Floor, Jetted/Soaking Tub, Master Bath. 12-month lease > Background and credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old (non-refundable) > require FICO above 640 > need most recent paycheck stubs and last year W-2 to support income criteria (3 times of the rent) > require the most recent bank statement ( to show 4 times of the rent as reserve criteria) > Move-in fee: first month's rent, $2000 deposit and $200 non-refundable admin fee > Tenants to pay all utilities except rent will include garbage fee > no smoking unit > Max 2 pets and it must less than 20 lbs, no danger breed > Managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

> 12-month lease > Background and credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old (non-refundable) > require FICO above 640 > need most recent paycheck stubs and last year W-2 to support income criteria (3 times of the rent) > require the most recent bank statement ( to show 4 times of the rent as reserve criteria) > Move-in fee: first month's rent, $2000 deposit and $200 non-refundable admin fee > Tenants to pay all utilities except rent will include garbage fee > no smoking unit > Max 2 pets and it must less than 20 lbs, no danger breed > Managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1 have any available units?
9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1 have?
Some of 9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1 offers parking.
Does 9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1 have a pool?
No, 9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9223 122nd Court Northeast - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct
Kirkland, WA 98033
Westwater
221 1st St
Kirkland, WA 98033
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus