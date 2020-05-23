Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

8900 NE 139th St Available 05/08/20 Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom Home in Kirkland - May!!! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a great open floorplan. Huge utility/mud room off 2-car garage with built in cabinets for storage. Granite counters, hardwoods in the kitchen and dining room. Gorgeous French doors from the dining room open to a fully fenced, lush backyard with huge deck for entertaining. Unfinished basement provides additional space for storage or workshop.



Great neighborhood! Near Totem Lake/Juanita area. Close to shopping, parks, schools and bus lines. Pets are on a case by case basis.



12-month lease preferred. Tenant pays all utilities.



Move-In Fees:

-First month: $2600

-Deposit: $2600 (minus application fees)



Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more information.



(RLNE2302401)