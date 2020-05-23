All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

8900 NE 139th St

8900 Northeast 139th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8900 Northeast 139th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8900 NE 139th St Available 05/08/20 Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom Home in Kirkland - May!!! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a great open floorplan. Huge utility/mud room off 2-car garage with built in cabinets for storage. Granite counters, hardwoods in the kitchen and dining room. Gorgeous French doors from the dining room open to a fully fenced, lush backyard with huge deck for entertaining. Unfinished basement provides additional space for storage or workshop.

Great neighborhood! Near Totem Lake/Juanita area. Close to shopping, parks, schools and bus lines. Pets are on a case by case basis.

12-month lease preferred. Tenant pays all utilities.

Move-In Fees:
-First month: $2600
-Deposit: $2600 (minus application fees)

Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more information.

(RLNE2302401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8900 NE 139th St have any available units?
8900 NE 139th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 8900 NE 139th St have?
Some of 8900 NE 139th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8900 NE 139th St currently offering any rent specials?
8900 NE 139th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8900 NE 139th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8900 NE 139th St is pet friendly.
Does 8900 NE 139th St offer parking?
Yes, 8900 NE 139th St offers parking.
Does 8900 NE 139th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8900 NE 139th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8900 NE 139th St have a pool?
No, 8900 NE 139th St does not have a pool.
Does 8900 NE 139th St have accessible units?
No, 8900 NE 139th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8900 NE 139th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8900 NE 139th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8900 NE 139th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8900 NE 139th St does not have units with air conditioning.

