Amenities
8900 NE 139th St Available 05/08/20 Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom Home in Kirkland - May!!! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a great open floorplan. Huge utility/mud room off 2-car garage with built in cabinets for storage. Granite counters, hardwoods in the kitchen and dining room. Gorgeous French doors from the dining room open to a fully fenced, lush backyard with huge deck for entertaining. Unfinished basement provides additional space for storage or workshop.
Great neighborhood! Near Totem Lake/Juanita area. Close to shopping, parks, schools and bus lines. Pets are on a case by case basis.
12-month lease preferred. Tenant pays all utilities.
Move-In Fees:
-First month: $2600
-Deposit: $2600 (minus application fees)
Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more information.
(RLNE2302401)