Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

8205 North East 142nd Street

8205 NE 142nd St · No Longer Available
Location

8205 NE 142nd St, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Captivating 980-square-foot, FURNISHED, 3 BEDROOMS, 1 BATHROOM, HOUSE (built in 1966) in the friendly Finn Hill neighborhood in Kirkland, Washington!

This homes cozy interior features a polished hardwood floor/tile floor, a sofa in the living room, a fireplace, 2 coffee tables and 1 long side table beside the entrance door, dining table and 4 chairs, and carpet in the master bedroom. The lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry which offers plenty of storage space, a smooth granite countertop, and stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven range, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfy spaces for a good nights rest.

The exterior has a front and backyard, and a garden area in front of the door and the backyard---cool spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends. A shed in the back of the house can be used as a storage area.

It also has an in-unit washer and dryer for your laundry needs along with electric heating, for climate control.

The unit comes with a 1-car attached garage with 2 additional spaces close to the house.

Smoking is forbidden in the property.

Only dogs are welcome, small to medium in size (not more than 40 lbs.). We ask for a $400 pet deposit/pet.

Tenant pays water, trash, electricity, landscaping, cable, and Internet.

Near public transportation stops/hub, Bus line 234, and parks.

Nearby parks: Big Finn Hill Park, Inglemoor County Park, and Big Finn Hill Park.

Nearby Schools:
Henry David Thoreau Elementary School - 1.23 miles, 9/10
Helen Keller Elementary School - 0.48 mile, 7/10
Juanita High School - 0.95 mile, 8/10
Inglemoor High School - 0.91 mile, 9/10

Bus lines:
244 - 0.1 mile
234 - 0.1 mile

(RLNE5227997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8205 North East 142nd Street have any available units?
8205 North East 142nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 8205 North East 142nd Street have?
Some of 8205 North East 142nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8205 North East 142nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
8205 North East 142nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8205 North East 142nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8205 North East 142nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 8205 North East 142nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 8205 North East 142nd Street offers parking.
Does 8205 North East 142nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8205 North East 142nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8205 North East 142nd Street have a pool?
No, 8205 North East 142nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 8205 North East 142nd Street have accessible units?
No, 8205 North East 142nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8205 North East 142nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8205 North East 142nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8205 North East 142nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8205 North East 142nd Street has units with air conditioning.

