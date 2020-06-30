8205 North East 142nd Street

Amenities
Captivating 980-square-foot, FURNISHED, 3 BEDROOMS, 1 BATHROOM, HOUSE (built in 1966) in the friendly Finn Hill neighborhood in Kirkland, Washington!
This homes cozy interior features a polished hardwood floor/tile floor, a sofa in the living room, a fireplace, 2 coffee tables and 1 long side table beside the entrance door, dining table and 4 chairs, and carpet in the master bedroom. The lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry which offers plenty of storage space, a smooth granite countertop, and stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven range, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfy spaces for a good nights rest.
The exterior has a front and backyard, and a garden area in front of the door and the backyard---cool spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends. A shed in the back of the house can be used as a storage area.
It also has an in-unit washer and dryer for your laundry needs along with electric heating, for climate control.
The unit comes with a 1-car attached garage with 2 additional spaces close to the house.
Smoking is forbidden in the property.
Only dogs are welcome, small to medium in size (not more than 40 lbs.). We ask for a $400 pet deposit/pet.
Tenant pays water, trash, electricity, landscaping, cable, and Internet.
Near public transportation stops/hub, Bus line 234, and parks.
Nearby parks: Big Finn Hill Park, Inglemoor County Park, and Big Finn Hill Park.
Nearby Schools:
Henry David Thoreau Elementary School - 1.23 miles, 9/10
Helen Keller Elementary School - 0.48 mile, 7/10
Juanita High School - 0.95 mile, 8/10
Inglemoor High School - 0.91 mile, 9/10
Bus lines:
244 - 0.1 mile
234 - 0.1 mile
(RLNE5227997)