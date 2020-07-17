7035 126th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great ADU for Rent - Brand New Condition! one bedroom/ one bath home for rent in South Rose Hill, Kirkland. Close to shops and bus, 4 blocks from the park and ride, 5 minutes to Bellevue, Google or Microsoft.



It is the ADU unit of a single family house. The unit has its separate entrance, bathroom with granite surfaces, bedroom with 2 built in closets, spacious living room and fully tiled kitchen, and washer/dryer. Approx 650 sq feet in quiet neighborhood, ideal for single professional.



The rent includues utilities, which covers electric, water, and garbage. 1st and last month rent with one month security deposit is required for move in.



(RLNE5128758)