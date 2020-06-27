All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

6206 114th Avenue Ne

6206 114th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6206 114th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
Central Houghton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This lovely single-family home is on a quiet and peaceful Central Houghton neighborhood and offers a great view of the nearby lake and the Olympic mountains in Kirkland, Washington.

This unfurnished home has 5 spacious bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This 2,980-square-foot home also comes with a 2-car attached garage and driveway parking.

The bright and well-ventilated interior features large windows, tile/hardwood floor, high ceilings, recessed lightings, fireplaces, sliding glass door, French doors, and a Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub at the Master bedroom. The nice kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, fine wooden cabinets, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, water heater, freezer, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfy spaces, conducive for a stress-free and restful sleep. Its cozy and neat bathrooms have flush toilets and showers. Its tidy bathrooms have vanities; flush toilets; shower stall and shower/tub combo, each is separately enclosed in glass panels.

For climate control, there are installed forced-air, 2 heating system (one at the basement - independent 1 and 2nd floor).

The homes owner will provide an in-unit washer and dryer in the laundry room, attached to the garage.

Its exterior has a yard and a huge deck --- perfect for relaxing during free time while enjoying the breathtaking view of the lake and mountains or doing outdoor activities with the family or friends. The tenant must take care of the yard.

Only small pets are allowed with $500 pet deposit/pet.

The renter will be responsible for the following utilities: water, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, and cleaning the bushes.

This home is conveniently located near public transportation, Business Center, Shopping Center, Parks, Food and Restaurants, Sports Center.

Nearby parks: Terrace Park, Everest Memorial Park, and Carillon Woods.

Nearby Schools:
Lake Washington High School - 0.75 miles, 10/10
Northstar Mi

(RLNE5086777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

