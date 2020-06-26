All apartments in Kirkland
612 4th St
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

612 4th St

612 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

612 4th Street, Kirkland, WA 98033
Norkirk

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
This home is in a quiet corner of an exciting and picturesque neighborhood.Walk to the bay shore and, along the way, stop by one of many hip eateries and bars. Some favorites include Flatstixk Pub for craft beers and indoor mini golf, Santorini Grill for casual Greek food, Zeeks Pizza for innovative pies, and the Central Club for live music.Peter Kirk Park is steps away and offers a seasonal pool and community center. But dont stop here, theres so much more to explore in this Kirkland neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 4th St have any available units?
612 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 612 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
612 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 4th St pet-friendly?
No, 612 4th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 612 4th St offer parking?
No, 612 4th St does not offer parking.
Does 612 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 4th St have a pool?
Yes, 612 4th St has a pool.
Does 612 4th St have accessible units?
No, 612 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 612 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 4th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 4th St does not have units with air conditioning.
