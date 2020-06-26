612 4th St

Amenities

pool clubhouse bbq/grill

This home is in a quiet corner of an exciting and picturesque neighborhood.Walk to the bay shore and, along the way, stop by one of many hip eateries and bars. Some favorites include Flatstixk Pub for craft beers and indoor mini golf, Santorini Grill for casual Greek food, Zeeks Pizza for innovative pies, and the Central Club for live music.Peter Kirk Park is steps away and offers a seasonal pool and community center. But dont stop here, theres so much more to explore in this Kirkland neighborhood!