All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 420 10th St Unit #A202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
420 10th St Unit #A202
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:23 AM

420 10th St Unit #A202

420 10th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Moss Bay
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

420 10th Street, Kirkland, WA 98174
Moss Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Charming Lakeview Condo in Downtown Kirkland! - Fully furnished and charming end unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Updated kitchen with tile granite counters, oak wood flooring and GE appliances. Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Lots of nature light! Washer and Dryer in unit. Nice view of Lake Washington from the deck. Reserved covered parking. Easy guest parking off the street.

Great locations! Just minutes to the downtown Kirkland and Kirkland Urban (grand opening in 2019) with restaurants, shopping boutiques, a luxurious movie theater, and signature coffee shops. The Cross Kirkland Corridor is just outside the front door! Easy access to freeways and Google!

Rent includes garbage, water and sewer. Tenant is responsible for other utilities such as electricity, cable, and internet.

Small pet is ok. Background screening is required.

(RLNE4829092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 10th St Unit #A202 have any available units?
420 10th St Unit #A202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 420 10th St Unit #A202 have?
Some of 420 10th St Unit #A202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 10th St Unit #A202 currently offering any rent specials?
420 10th St Unit #A202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 10th St Unit #A202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 10th St Unit #A202 is pet friendly.
Does 420 10th St Unit #A202 offer parking?
Yes, 420 10th St Unit #A202 offers parking.
Does 420 10th St Unit #A202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 10th St Unit #A202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 10th St Unit #A202 have a pool?
No, 420 10th St Unit #A202 does not have a pool.
Does 420 10th St Unit #A202 have accessible units?
No, 420 10th St Unit #A202 does not have accessible units.
Does 420 10th St Unit #A202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 10th St Unit #A202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 10th St Unit #A202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 10th St Unit #A202 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Voda
207 Park Lane
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir
Kirkland, WA 98033
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus