420 10th St Unit #A202

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking internet access media room pet friendly

Charming Lakeview Condo in Downtown Kirkland! - Fully furnished and charming end unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Updated kitchen with tile granite counters, oak wood flooring and GE appliances. Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Lots of nature light! Washer and Dryer in unit. Nice view of Lake Washington from the deck. Reserved covered parking. Easy guest parking off the street.



Great locations! Just minutes to the downtown Kirkland and Kirkland Urban (grand opening in 2019) with restaurants, shopping boutiques, a luxurious movie theater, and signature coffee shops. The Cross Kirkland Corridor is just outside the front door! Easy access to freeways and Google!



Rent includes garbage, water and sewer. Tenant is responsible for other utilities such as electricity, cable, and internet.



Small pet is ok. Background screening is required.



