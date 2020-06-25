All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:46 AM

213 5th Ave W

213 5th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

213 5th Avenue West, Kirkland, WA 98033
Market

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Bright 3 Bedroom in Kirkland With A Water View! - Please copy and paste this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/38b638102c

West of Market- In the heart of Kirkland-One block from the lake! 3 bed, 2 bath updated home with Lake Washington Views. Beautiful big windows, entertainment deck. Stainless appliances, Quartz countertops, hardwood floors on main level. New carpets! 2 bed, office and one bath up. Lower level large family room, bedroom, 3/4 bath and laundry room. Fenced back yard, 2 car garage. Driveway entry grade steep. Enter on an angle rather than straight on.

When living here you have everything at your fingertips! You can walk to Kirkland's Marina Park with its farmers market and summer concerts. You also have Waverly Beach Park close by. 1 block to Heritage Park, tennis courts & bus line to Seattle. Many dining options like Volterra & Isarn. You also have the Kirkland Urban Outdoor Mall that is currently under construction with many things to do coming soon. The Kirkland Arts Center is right around the corner. This home is a must see!

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4780001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 5th Ave W have any available units?
213 5th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 213 5th Ave W have?
Some of 213 5th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 5th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
213 5th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 5th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 5th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 213 5th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 213 5th Ave W offers parking.
Does 213 5th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 5th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 5th Ave W have a pool?
No, 213 5th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 213 5th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 213 5th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 213 5th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 5th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 5th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 5th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
