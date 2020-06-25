213 5th Ave W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Bright 3 Bedroom in Kirkland With A Water View! - Please copy and paste this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/38b638102c



West of Market- In the heart of Kirkland-One block from the lake! 3 bed, 2 bath updated home with Lake Washington Views. Beautiful big windows, entertainment deck. Stainless appliances, Quartz countertops, hardwood floors on main level. New carpets! 2 bed, office and one bath up. Lower level large family room, bedroom, 3/4 bath and laundry room. Fenced back yard, 2 car garage. Driveway entry grade steep. Enter on an angle rather than straight on.



When living here you have everything at your fingertips! You can walk to Kirkland's Marina Park with its farmers market and summer concerts. You also have Waverly Beach Park close by. 1 block to Heritage Park, tennis courts & bus line to Seattle. Many dining options like Volterra & Isarn. You also have the Kirkland Urban Outdoor Mall that is currently under construction with many things to do coming soon. The Kirkland Arts Center is right around the corner. This home is a must see!



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



