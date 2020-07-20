All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 14407 108th PL NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
14407 108th PL NE
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

14407 108th PL NE

14407 108th Pl NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
North Juanita
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14407 108th Pl NE, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Kirkland Hone -
Well maintained cul-de-sac home in north Kirkland. This home has hardwood floors throughout the entire lower level. The entryway and living room have vaulted ceilings and lead into the formal dining room. The kitchen has granite countertops and SS appliances. The kitchen overlooks the breakfast nook and family room with gas FP. The upper level features a master bathroom with 5-piece master bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms and a full bath. The fully fenced backyard can be accessed from the breakfast nook through the slider. This home is conveniently located with easy access to downtown Kirkland, Totem Lake, I-405 and only blocks from the Brickyard park and ride. Lake Washington School District. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4928756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14407 108th PL NE have any available units?
14407 108th PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 14407 108th PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
14407 108th PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14407 108th PL NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14407 108th PL NE is pet friendly.
Does 14407 108th PL NE offer parking?
No, 14407 108th PL NE does not offer parking.
Does 14407 108th PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14407 108th PL NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14407 108th PL NE have a pool?
No, 14407 108th PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 14407 108th PL NE have accessible units?
No, 14407 108th PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14407 108th PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14407 108th PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14407 108th PL NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14407 108th PL NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKirkland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus