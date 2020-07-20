14407 108th PL NE

Amenities

Kirkland Hone -

Well maintained cul-de-sac home in north Kirkland. This home has hardwood floors throughout the entire lower level. The entryway and living room have vaulted ceilings and lead into the formal dining room. The kitchen has granite countertops and SS appliances. The kitchen overlooks the breakfast nook and family room with gas FP. The upper level features a master bathroom with 5-piece master bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms and a full bath. The fully fenced backyard can be accessed from the breakfast nook through the slider. This home is conveniently located with easy access to downtown Kirkland, Totem Lake, I-405 and only blocks from the Brickyard park and ride. Lake Washington School District. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



