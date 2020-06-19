14334 126th Ave NE #B301

Amenities
Available Now!!! Great Deal for this Spacious Kingsgate 2 bedroom condo! Available NOW! - Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo at Kingsgate Compton Meadows, Kirkland. Great open floor plan end unit, large rooms throughout. NEW CARPET & PAINT before you move in! Living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy wood burning fireplace opens to large deck with storage. Lots of windows bring in tons of natural light. Large laundry room with full size washer and dryer and additional storage space. Walking distance to bus line and just minutes to park and ride, near Evergreen Hospital. One assigned covered parking space and plenty of additional open parking available. Lake Washington school district. Community pool membership possible. Monthly flat rate water, sewer, garbage charge: $100
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1350
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $300
PET POLICY: No Pets
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
SQ FT: 930
YEAR BUILT: 1980
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Compton Meadows
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Muir
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kamiakin
HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE5638916)