14334 126th Ave NE #B301

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance

Available Now!!! Great Deal for this Spacious Kingsgate 2 bedroom condo! Available NOW! - Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo at Kingsgate Compton Meadows, Kirkland. Great open floor plan end unit, large rooms throughout. NEW CARPET & PAINT before you move in! Living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy wood burning fireplace opens to large deck with storage. Lots of windows bring in tons of natural light. Large laundry room with full size washer and dryer and additional storage space. Walking distance to bus line and just minutes to park and ride, near Evergreen Hospital. One assigned covered parking space and plenty of additional open parking available. Lake Washington school district. Community pool membership possible. Monthly flat rate water, sewer, garbage charge: $100



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1350

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $300



PET POLICY: No Pets



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



SQ FT: 930



YEAR BUILT: 1980



COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Compton Meadows



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Muir

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kamiakin

HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



