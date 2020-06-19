All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

14334 126th Ave NE #B301

14334 126th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14334 126th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
Available Now!!! Great Deal for this Spacious Kingsgate 2 bedroom condo! Available NOW! - Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo at Kingsgate Compton Meadows, Kirkland. Great open floor plan end unit, large rooms throughout. NEW CARPET & PAINT before you move in! Living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy wood burning fireplace opens to large deck with storage. Lots of windows bring in tons of natural light. Large laundry room with full size washer and dryer and additional storage space. Walking distance to bus line and just minutes to park and ride, near Evergreen Hospital. One assigned covered parking space and plenty of additional open parking available. Lake Washington school district. Community pool membership possible. Monthly flat rate water, sewer, garbage charge: $100

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1350
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $300

PET POLICY: No Pets

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

Monthly flat rate water, sewer, garbage charge: $100

SQ FT: 930

YEAR BUILT: 1980

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Compton Meadows

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Muir
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kamiakin
HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5638916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14334 126th Ave NE #B301 have any available units?
14334 126th Ave NE #B301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 14334 126th Ave NE #B301 have?
Some of 14334 126th Ave NE #B301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14334 126th Ave NE #B301 currently offering any rent specials?
14334 126th Ave NE #B301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14334 126th Ave NE #B301 pet-friendly?
No, 14334 126th Ave NE #B301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 14334 126th Ave NE #B301 offer parking?
Yes, 14334 126th Ave NE #B301 offers parking.
Does 14334 126th Ave NE #B301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14334 126th Ave NE #B301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14334 126th Ave NE #B301 have a pool?
Yes, 14334 126th Ave NE #B301 has a pool.
Does 14334 126th Ave NE #B301 have accessible units?
No, 14334 126th Ave NE #B301 does not have accessible units.
Does 14334 126th Ave NE #B301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14334 126th Ave NE #B301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14334 126th Ave NE #B301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14334 126th Ave NE #B301 does not have units with air conditioning.

