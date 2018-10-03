Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

14210 76th PL NE Available 03/15/20 Kirkland Home - Must see updated home on a cul-de-sac street in a wonderful Finn Hill neighbor. Enter this home and enter the living room. The kitchen features quartz counters, center island and overlooks the family room. Two large bedrooms and a beautiful bathroom complete the lower level. The upper level features two bedrooms and a bathroom. The large backyard is accessed from the double-wide French doors. Enjoy nearby shopping, Big Finn Park ad St. Edwards State Park. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $8,100 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



No Cats Allowed



