Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:35 PM

14210 76th PL NE

14210 76th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14210 76th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
14210 76th PL NE Available 03/15/20 Kirkland Home - Must see updated home on a cul-de-sac street in a wonderful Finn Hill neighbor. Enter this home and enter the living room. The kitchen features quartz counters, center island and overlooks the family room. Two large bedrooms and a beautiful bathroom complete the lower level. The upper level features two bedrooms and a bathroom. The large backyard is accessed from the double-wide French doors. Enjoy nearby shopping, Big Finn Park ad St. Edwards State Park. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $8,100 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5596404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14210 76th PL NE have any available units?
14210 76th PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 14210 76th PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
14210 76th PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14210 76th PL NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14210 76th PL NE is pet friendly.
Does 14210 76th PL NE offer parking?
No, 14210 76th PL NE does not offer parking.
Does 14210 76th PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14210 76th PL NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14210 76th PL NE have a pool?
No, 14210 76th PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 14210 76th PL NE have accessible units?
No, 14210 76th PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14210 76th PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14210 76th PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14210 76th PL NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14210 76th PL NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
