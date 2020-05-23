All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 14144 113th AVE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
14144 113th AVE NE
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

14144 113th AVE NE

14144 113th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
North Juanita
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14144 113th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3bd Kirkland House - **Application Pending**

This 3 bedroom home is beautiful and includes new paint throughout the house and a brand new large deck. Original hardwoods are in great shape, the kitchen is updated and modern with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Large closets throughout the house and an attached garage. Easy 405 access, great schools and a quiet, family neighborhood!

**Single Pet may be considered on a case by case with a $500 Refundable Pet Deposit**

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

#313 www.rent253.com

(RLNE2648536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14144 113th AVE NE have any available units?
14144 113th AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 14144 113th AVE NE have?
Some of 14144 113th AVE NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14144 113th AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
14144 113th AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14144 113th AVE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14144 113th AVE NE is pet friendly.
Does 14144 113th AVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 14144 113th AVE NE offers parking.
Does 14144 113th AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14144 113th AVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14144 113th AVE NE have a pool?
No, 14144 113th AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 14144 113th AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 14144 113th AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14144 113th AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14144 113th AVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14144 113th AVE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14144 113th AVE NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way
Kirkland, WA 98034
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
The 101
101 Main St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir
Kirkland, WA 98033
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus