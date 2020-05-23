14144 113th AVE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3bd Kirkland House - **Application Pending**



This 3 bedroom home is beautiful and includes new paint throughout the house and a brand new large deck. Original hardwoods are in great shape, the kitchen is updated and modern with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Large closets throughout the house and an attached garage. Easy 405 access, great schools and a quiet, family neighborhood!



**Single Pet may be considered on a case by case with a $500 Refundable Pet Deposit**



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com



#313 www.rent253.com



