Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking key fob access pet friendly

14022 127th PL NE Available 11/01/19 Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms in this North Kirkland Home is a Must See!! Great Neighbors, Area and More! - Excellent location in Kirkland Kingsgate area. This home has been well maintained and features many updates like the keyless front entry! It has a large living room with beautiful built-in shelvings, dining room and kitchen are on the upper level.

* The updated kitchen has all SS appliances. Lots of cabinet space!

* Sliding glass door off the Kitchen leads to a big back deck and the rear yard with good privacy.

* Living room features a fireplace and wall of built in custom shelves and cabinets.

* Master bedroom has sliding glass door to the back deck, private updated bath with spacious shower.

*Downstairs has a big closet, family room, big office space with built-in bookshelves, half bath and a laundry room with new washer & dryer.

* Laundry room with washer and dryer included.

* The big deck and backyard are wonderful for entertaining and play!

* Long driveway will allow room for guest parking.

*Two-car garage has storage racks around.

*Dogs will be considered...yard is Not fenced.



Super easy commute to anywhere on the eastside of Seattle, and just up the hill from the Woodinville wineries. Walking distance to John Muir elementary and Kamiakin Middle School. Hospital, restaurants and shopping (Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Nordstrom Rack..) and Park & Ride are within 1 mile. Bus stops are within 3 min walk.



Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 206-795-9114 Windermere NE / Gregory Property Management, Inc.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4462098)