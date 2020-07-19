All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

13804 64th Pl NE

13804 64th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13804 64th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Kirkland, Holmes Point, Super nice home. 4 bdrm+ Den+ Bonus room. Short term lease until 9/1/19 - Eagle Ridge in the Holmes Point, Kirkland. Short term lease until 9/1/19 only.
Spacious home in very nice condition. On a cul-de-sac lot and backing to a large greenbelt.
* Enter into tall ceilings and a grand open stairway.
* Formal Living with wainscoting wall accents and vaulted ceiling.
* Main floor Den is large and features wood wainscoting accents and wood trimmed coffered ceiling.
* The Family room off the kitchen has an extra tall stone hearth, gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling.
* Spacious kitchen with granite counters and custom cabinets. Center island with overhang for breakfast bar and counter stools. Pantry. Phone/office center.
Plenty of cabinet and counter space.
* The Kitchen table area features bay windows overlooking the deck and yard and is large enough for a giant kitchen table if you wish.
* Formal Dining room near the kitchen.
* Back deck and back yard are very private and face the large greenbelt view.
* Laundry room with cabinets and folding counter.
* Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, plus a Bonus room.
* Master bedroom with gas fireplace and bay windows overlooking the greenbelt.
* Master bath features a soaking tub and gas fireplace, a glass enclosed tile shower, and a Large walk in closet complete with custom cabinets and shelving.
* The Bonus room makes a great entertainment area and it has an attached full bathroom so this would make a good guest quarters.
This is an excellent value in an excellent neighborhood. Sorry, no cats. Dog under 25 lbs. will be considered. Please call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home. Bradley 425-422-3022 Windermere / Gregory Property Management.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3457087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13804 64th Pl NE have any available units?
13804 64th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 13804 64th Pl NE have?
Some of 13804 64th Pl NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13804 64th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
13804 64th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13804 64th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13804 64th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 13804 64th Pl NE offer parking?
No, 13804 64th Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 13804 64th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13804 64th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13804 64th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 13804 64th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 13804 64th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 13804 64th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13804 64th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13804 64th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13804 64th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13804 64th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
