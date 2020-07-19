13804 64th Pl NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

Kirkland, Holmes Point, Super nice home. 4 bdrm+ Den+ Bonus room. Short term lease until 9/1/19 - Eagle Ridge in the Holmes Point, Kirkland. Short term lease until 9/1/19 only.

Spacious home in very nice condition. On a cul-de-sac lot and backing to a large greenbelt.

* Enter into tall ceilings and a grand open stairway.

* Formal Living with wainscoting wall accents and vaulted ceiling.

* Main floor Den is large and features wood wainscoting accents and wood trimmed coffered ceiling.

* The Family room off the kitchen has an extra tall stone hearth, gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling.

* Spacious kitchen with granite counters and custom cabinets. Center island with overhang for breakfast bar and counter stools. Pantry. Phone/office center.

Plenty of cabinet and counter space.

* The Kitchen table area features bay windows overlooking the deck and yard and is large enough for a giant kitchen table if you wish.

* Formal Dining room near the kitchen.

* Back deck and back yard are very private and face the large greenbelt view.

* Laundry room with cabinets and folding counter.

* Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, plus a Bonus room.

* Master bedroom with gas fireplace and bay windows overlooking the greenbelt.

* Master bath features a soaking tub and gas fireplace, a glass enclosed tile shower, and a Large walk in closet complete with custom cabinets and shelving.

* The Bonus room makes a great entertainment area and it has an attached full bathroom so this would make a good guest quarters.

This is an excellent value in an excellent neighborhood. Sorry, no cats. Dog under 25 lbs. will be considered. Please call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home. Bradley 425-422-3022 Windermere / Gregory Property Management.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3457087)