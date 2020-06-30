13801 64th Place Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This breathtaking estate is available for rent, located at Eagles Ridge at Holmes Point. Architecturally stunning in its design and large in scale, this home comes with three full en-suites on the upper level and a 4th en-suite on the lower level. The main floor design is circular and open with stunning clerestory windows. A large wrap around covered deck, formal dining and family room complete the flow on the main floor. Pure privacy envelopes this home, with a low maintenance landscape.



Pet Rent: $50/ month (cats and dogs welcomed up to 30lbs)



Utilities: All utilities are paid separately (gas available)

APPLICANT CRITERIA



All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:



Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement



Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record



Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.



**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com