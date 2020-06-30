All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:53 PM

13801 64th Place Northeast

13801 64th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13801 64th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This breathtaking estate is available for rent, located at Eagles Ridge at Holmes Point. Architecturally stunning in its design and large in scale, this home comes with three full en-suites on the upper level and a 4th en-suite on the lower level. The main floor design is circular and open with stunning clerestory windows. A large wrap around covered deck, formal dining and family room complete the flow on the main floor. Pure privacy envelopes this home, with a low maintenance landscape.

Pet Rent: $50/ month (cats and dogs welcomed up to 30lbs)

Utilities: All utilities are paid separately (gas available)
*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************

All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:

Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement

Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record

Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.

**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13801 64th Place Northeast have any available units?
13801 64th Place Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 13801 64th Place Northeast have?
Some of 13801 64th Place Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13801 64th Place Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
13801 64th Place Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13801 64th Place Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 13801 64th Place Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 13801 64th Place Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 13801 64th Place Northeast offers parking.
Does 13801 64th Place Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13801 64th Place Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13801 64th Place Northeast have a pool?
No, 13801 64th Place Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 13801 64th Place Northeast have accessible units?
No, 13801 64th Place Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 13801 64th Place Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13801 64th Place Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 13801 64th Place Northeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13801 64th Place Northeast has units with air conditioning.

