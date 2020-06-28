All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

13717 116th Avenue NE

13717 116th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13717 116th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Fully Remodeled Home. Downstairs Guest bedroom with privat bath. Large yard. A/C. - Fully Remodeled Spacious Home in Kingsgate Highlands with Beautiful Upgrades and Huge Yard.
* Convenient location with easy access to freeways, Bus center, park and ride.
* Nearby Evergreen Hospital and the New Totem Lake Shopping center.
* Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the common living areas.
* Family Room features a gas fireplace and oversized windows.
* Fully remodeled kitchen features quartz counters and a center island.
* Master bedroom with walk-in closet.
* The master bath is good sized and has tile floors, white cabinets, quartz counters, double sinks, oversized step-in shower with glass doors and tile surround.
* Main bathroom has quartz counter, white cabinets, tile floor and tile tub surround.
* Large deck off of the kitchen that leads down to the first floor and overlooks the yard as well as territorial views.
* Downstairs is the Bonus room.
* Downstairs also has a bedroom and a bath making this a great guest quarters.
* Attached, spacious 2 car garage with a recent new driveway.
* Designated Laundry room with storage and additional sink.
* Kingsgate Neighborhood offers private access to the Kingsgate Park, Swimming Pool and Tennis Courts.
* Dogs will be considered up to 40 lbs.
Please call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-908-7989 Gregory Property Management.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5096432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

