13717 116th Avenue NE

Amenities
Fully Remodeled Home. Downstairs Guest bedroom with privat bath. Large yard. A/C. - Fully Remodeled Spacious Home in Kingsgate Highlands with Beautiful Upgrades and Huge Yard.
* Convenient location with easy access to freeways, Bus center, park and ride.
* Nearby Evergreen Hospital and the New Totem Lake Shopping center.
* Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the common living areas.
* Family Room features a gas fireplace and oversized windows.
* Fully remodeled kitchen features quartz counters and a center island.
* Master bedroom with walk-in closet.
* The master bath is good sized and has tile floors, white cabinets, quartz counters, double sinks, oversized step-in shower with glass doors and tile surround.
* Main bathroom has quartz counter, white cabinets, tile floor and tile tub surround.
* Large deck off of the kitchen that leads down to the first floor and overlooks the yard as well as territorial views.
* Downstairs is the Bonus room.
* Downstairs also has a bedroom and a bath making this a great guest quarters.
* Attached, spacious 2 car garage with a recent new driveway.
* Designated Laundry room with storage and additional sink.
* Kingsgate Neighborhood offers private access to the Kingsgate Park, Swimming Pool and Tennis Courts.
* Dogs will be considered up to 40 lbs.
Please call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-908-7989 Gregory Property Management.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5096432)