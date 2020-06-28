13717 116th Avenue NE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage pet friendly tennis court

Fully Remodeled Home. Downstairs Guest bedroom with privat bath. Large yard. A/C. - Fully Remodeled Spacious Home in Kingsgate Highlands with Beautiful Upgrades and Huge Yard.

* Convenient location with easy access to freeways, Bus center, park and ride.

* Nearby Evergreen Hospital and the New Totem Lake Shopping center.

* Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the common living areas.

* Family Room features a gas fireplace and oversized windows.

* Fully remodeled kitchen features quartz counters and a center island.

* Master bedroom with walk-in closet.

* The master bath is good sized and has tile floors, white cabinets, quartz counters, double sinks, oversized step-in shower with glass doors and tile surround.

* Main bathroom has quartz counter, white cabinets, tile floor and tile tub surround.

* Large deck off of the kitchen that leads down to the first floor and overlooks the yard as well as territorial views.

* Downstairs is the Bonus room.

* Downstairs also has a bedroom and a bath making this a great guest quarters.

* Attached, spacious 2 car garage with a recent new driveway.

* Designated Laundry room with storage and additional sink.

* Kingsgate Neighborhood offers private access to the Kingsgate Park, Swimming Pool and Tennis Courts.

* Dogs will be considered up to 40 lbs.

Please call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-908-7989 Gregory Property Management.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5096432)