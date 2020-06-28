13602 118th Ave NE

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 Bed 1.75 Bath Home in Kirkland - Cozy 3 bed 1.75 bath rambler on private, manicured fenced lot. Home features a large master suite, formal living room, separate family room. Huge garage with lots of storage. Located across from a private neighborhood park on a quiet street. Seconds to Evergreen Hospital, shopping, schools, busses & freeway. Lake Washington SD - Robert Frost Elem, Kamiakin Junior, Juanita High



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. No pets, no smoking. Please contact us to schedule a time for a showing and applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



