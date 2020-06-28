All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

13602 118th Ave NE

13602 118th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13602 118th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bed 1.75 Bath Home in Kirkland - Cozy 3 bed 1.75 bath rambler on private, manicured fenced lot. Home features a large master suite, formal living room, separate family room. Huge garage with lots of storage. Located across from a private neighborhood park on a quiet street. Seconds to Evergreen Hospital, shopping, schools, busses & freeway. Lake Washington SD - Robert Frost Elem, Kamiakin Junior, Juanita High

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. No pets, no smoking. Please contact us to schedule a time for a showing and applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4258642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13602 118th Ave NE have any available units?
13602 118th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 13602 118th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
13602 118th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13602 118th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 13602 118th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 13602 118th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 13602 118th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 13602 118th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13602 118th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13602 118th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 13602 118th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 13602 118th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 13602 118th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13602 118th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13602 118th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13602 118th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13602 118th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
