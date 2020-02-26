All apartments in Kirkland
13505 90th Ave NE
13505 90th Ave NE

13505 90th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13505 90th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
13505 90th Ave NE Available 05/01/20 Kirkland Home..... -
Great Finn Hill location! This split entry home sits on a large lot with plenty of room in the backyard. The upper level features: kitchen, dining area, living room with FP, master bedroom with bath, two additional bedrooms and full bath. The lower level features: large family, W/D hookups and bath. No smoking and no pets.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE3959904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13505 90th Ave NE have any available units?
13505 90th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 13505 90th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
13505 90th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13505 90th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 13505 90th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 13505 90th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 13505 90th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 13505 90th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13505 90th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13505 90th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 13505 90th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 13505 90th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 13505 90th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13505 90th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13505 90th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13505 90th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13505 90th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

