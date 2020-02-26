Amenities

13505 90th Ave NE Available 05/01/20 Kirkland Home..... -

Great Finn Hill location! This split entry home sits on a large lot with plenty of room in the backyard. The upper level features: kitchen, dining area, living room with FP, master bedroom with bath, two additional bedrooms and full bath. The lower level features: large family, W/D hookups and bath. No smoking and no pets.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE3959904)