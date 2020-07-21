All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 13430 98th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
13430 98th Ave NE
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

13430 98th Ave NE

13430 98th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Finn Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13430 98th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13430 98th Ave NE Available 08/06/19 Application Pending!!!!Stylish Kirkland Rambler! Great outdoor entertaining space! - Kirkland rambler with stylish updates! Attached 2 car garage. Great flow throughout. Beautiful outdoor deck space that is great for entertaining! The perfect location-close to restaurants, grocery stores, parks, and freeway! Dogs and cats allowed up to 35 lbs, less than 2 total.

SQ FT:1390

YEAR BUILT: 1973

COUNTY: King

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Juanita Elementary School
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Finn Hill Junior High School
HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita High School
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply. Pet deposit $250 per pet

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2250
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5042330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13430 98th Ave NE have any available units?
13430 98th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 13430 98th Ave NE have?
Some of 13430 98th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13430 98th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
13430 98th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13430 98th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13430 98th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 13430 98th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 13430 98th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 13430 98th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13430 98th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13430 98th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 13430 98th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 13430 98th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 13430 98th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13430 98th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13430 98th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13430 98th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13430 98th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKirkland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus