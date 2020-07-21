Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

13430 98th Ave NE Available 08/06/19 Application Pending!!!!Stylish Kirkland Rambler! Great outdoor entertaining space! - Kirkland rambler with stylish updates! Attached 2 car garage. Great flow throughout. Beautiful outdoor deck space that is great for entertaining! The perfect location-close to restaurants, grocery stores, parks, and freeway! Dogs and cats allowed up to 35 lbs, less than 2 total.



SQ FT:1390



YEAR BUILT: 1973



COUNTY: King



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Juanita Elementary School

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Finn Hill Junior High School

HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita High School

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply. Pet deposit $250 per pet



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required



No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2250

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $350



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



(RLNE5042330)