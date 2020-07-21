Amenities
13430 98th Ave NE Available 08/06/19 Application Pending!!!!Stylish Kirkland Rambler! Great outdoor entertaining space! - Kirkland rambler with stylish updates! Attached 2 car garage. Great flow throughout. Beautiful outdoor deck space that is great for entertaining! The perfect location-close to restaurants, grocery stores, parks, and freeway! Dogs and cats allowed up to 35 lbs, less than 2 total.
SQ FT:1390
YEAR BUILT: 1973
COUNTY: King
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Juanita Elementary School
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Finn Hill Junior High School
HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita High School
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply. Pet deposit $250 per pet
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2250
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE5042330)