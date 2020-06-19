All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 134 Central Way, #604.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
134 Central Way, #604
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

134 Central Way, #604

134 Central Way · (253) 348-5153
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Moss Bay
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

134 Central Way, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 134 Central Way, #604 · Avail. now

$6,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Downtown Kirkland 3 bed 2.5 bath water/sewer/garbage included in rent. - Water/sewer/garbage and 2 secured parking spaces are included in rent. Marina Heights Condo is prominently perched above downtown Kirkland. Panoramic lake, mountain & city vistas. This premier residence is in the heart of DT Kirkland. Steps to Central Ave w/ dining, coffee, shopping, Kirkland Urban + waterfront parks/marina. This 3 bedrooms/2.5 bath offers beautiful style & design, a gourmet kitchen, 350+bottle wine cellar. No pets allowed. The condo is rented unfurnished. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

(RLNE5730337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Central Way, #604 have any available units?
134 Central Way, #604 has a unit available for $6,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 134 Central Way, #604 have?
Some of 134 Central Way, #604's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Central Way, #604 currently offering any rent specials?
134 Central Way, #604 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Central Way, #604 pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 Central Way, #604 is pet friendly.
Does 134 Central Way, #604 offer parking?
Yes, 134 Central Way, #604 does offer parking.
Does 134 Central Way, #604 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Central Way, #604 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Central Way, #604 have a pool?
No, 134 Central Way, #604 does not have a pool.
Does 134 Central Way, #604 have accessible units?
No, 134 Central Way, #604 does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Central Way, #604 have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Central Way, #604 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Central Way, #604 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 134 Central Way, #604 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 134 Central Way, #604?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Voda
207 Park Lane
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity