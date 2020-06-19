134 Central Way, #604

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Downtown Kirkland 3 bed 2.5 bath water/sewer/garbage included in rent. - Water/sewer/garbage and 2 secured parking spaces are included in rent. Marina Heights Condo is prominently perched above downtown Kirkland. Panoramic lake, mountain & city vistas. This premier residence is in the heart of DT Kirkland. Steps to Central Ave w/ dining, coffee, shopping, Kirkland Urban + waterfront parks/marina. This 3 bedrooms/2.5 bath offers beautiful style & design, a gourmet kitchen, 350+bottle wine cellar. No pets allowed. The condo is rented unfurnished. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.



