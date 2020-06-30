13229 NE 139th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Lovely 3 bedroom 2.3 bathroom townhouse in a quiet Kirkland location close to nature. This private haven features sun lit interiors with picture windows in the living room, sky lights and 2 kitchens. The galley kitchen has lots of hardwood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cupboard space including a pantry cabinet. The other kitchen features an open design, with a gas stove and an extra refrigerator.



The living room and the galley kitchen has hardwood floors althroughout, while all bedrooms have carpeted floors. You can also access the commodious deck from the living room.



The living room also has a fireplace, great for cozying up on cooler evenings.



For your laundry needs, this home comes with an in-unit washer and dryer.



HOA fees are paid for by your monthlies, and pets are allowed with deposit.



Nearest Schools:



John Muir Elementary School 0.1 miles 7/10

Robert Frost Elementary School 0.97 miles 6/10

Kamiakin Junior High School 0.18 miles 5/10

Kingsgate Totem Lake Day Care 0.62 miles (unrated)



Nearest Parks: 132nd Square Park, Kingsgate 3&4 Park and Pool and Northshore Athletic Fields



Nearest Bus Lines:



252 0.1 miles

236 0.1 miles

244 0.5 miles

930 0.5 miles



