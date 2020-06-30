All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM

13229 NE 139th Pl

13229 Northeast 139th Place · No Longer Available
Location

13229 Northeast 139th Place, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.3 bathroom townhouse in a quiet Kirkland location close to nature. This private haven features sun lit interiors with picture windows in the living room, sky lights and 2 kitchens. The galley kitchen has lots of hardwood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cupboard space including a pantry cabinet. The other kitchen features an open design, with a gas stove and an extra refrigerator.

The living room and the galley kitchen has hardwood floors althroughout, while all bedrooms have carpeted floors. You can also access the commodious deck from the living room.

The living room also has a fireplace, great for cozying up on cooler evenings.

For your laundry needs, this home comes with an in-unit washer and dryer.

HOA fees are paid for by your monthlies, and pets are allowed with deposit.

Nearest Schools:

John Muir Elementary School 0.1 miles 7/10
Robert Frost Elementary School 0.97 miles 6/10
Kamiakin Junior High School 0.18 miles 5/10
Kingsgate Totem Lake Day Care 0.62 miles (unrated)

Nearest Parks: 132nd Square Park, Kingsgate 3&4 Park and Pool and Northshore Athletic Fields

Nearest Bus Lines:

252 0.1 miles
236 0.1 miles
244 0.5 miles
930 0.5 miles

(RLNE5190124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13229 NE 139th Pl have any available units?
13229 NE 139th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 13229 NE 139th Pl have?
Some of 13229 NE 139th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13229 NE 139th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13229 NE 139th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13229 NE 139th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13229 NE 139th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 13229 NE 139th Pl offer parking?
No, 13229 NE 139th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 13229 NE 139th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13229 NE 139th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13229 NE 139th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 13229 NE 139th Pl has a pool.
Does 13229 NE 139th Pl have accessible units?
No, 13229 NE 139th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13229 NE 139th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13229 NE 139th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 13229 NE 139th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 13229 NE 139th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

