Kirkland, WA
13129 NE 113th Street
13129 NE 113th Street

13129 NE 113th St · No Longer Available
Location

13129 NE 113th St, Kirkland, WA 98033
North Rose Hill

Amenities

new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Elegant, Urban accessory one bedroom located in Kirkland WA. (One bedroom above garage) - Exquisitely designed new construction in Kirkland's Rose Hill neighborhood by award-winning Isola Homes in collaboration w/ preferred builder Hughes. Design features include superior finishes in this AMAZING ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT. All of this plus close proximity to Redmond & downtown Kirkland! If you value beauty, exceptional-quality & top tier Lake WA schools, look no further!

Enjoy the location of this beautiful home! Close to Microsoft, Google, Totem Lake Village and downtown Kirkland Waterfront.

This accessory dwelling unit is (NEW) and ready for move in now! This ADU is a seperate apartment unit located above garage. This seperate one bedroom unit/garage is located on the shared parcel/land of the owner who lives in the home located on the same property.

Parking located at property with plenty of off street parking.
Owner requests NO PETS PLEASE.

Additional $150.00 per month for all utilities.

Please call Debbie to view at 206-999-0336

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5182404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13129 NE 113th Street have any available units?
13129 NE 113th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 13129 NE 113th Street currently offering any rent specials?
13129 NE 113th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13129 NE 113th Street pet-friendly?
No, 13129 NE 113th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 13129 NE 113th Street offer parking?
Yes, 13129 NE 113th Street offers parking.
Does 13129 NE 113th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13129 NE 113th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13129 NE 113th Street have a pool?
No, 13129 NE 113th Street does not have a pool.
Does 13129 NE 113th Street have accessible units?
No, 13129 NE 113th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13129 NE 113th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13129 NE 113th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13129 NE 113th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13129 NE 113th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

