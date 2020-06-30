13129 NE 113th Street

Amenities

new construction garage

Elegant, Urban accessory one bedroom located in Kirkland WA. (One bedroom above garage) - Exquisitely designed new construction in Kirkland's Rose Hill neighborhood by award-winning Isola Homes in collaboration w/ preferred builder Hughes. Design features include superior finishes in this AMAZING ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT. All of this plus close proximity to Redmond & downtown Kirkland! If you value beauty, exceptional-quality & top tier Lake WA schools, look no further!



Enjoy the location of this beautiful home! Close to Microsoft, Google, Totem Lake Village and downtown Kirkland Waterfront.



This accessory dwelling unit is (NEW) and ready for move in now! This ADU is a seperate apartment unit located above garage. This seperate one bedroom unit/garage is located on the shared parcel/land of the owner who lives in the home located on the same property.



Parking located at property with plenty of off street parking.

Owner requests NO PETS PLEASE.



Additional $150.00 per month for all utilities.



Please call Debbie to view at 206-999-0336



