All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 13129 129th Court Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
13129 129th Court Northeast
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:10 AM

13129 129th Court Northeast

13129 129th Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Evergreen Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13129 129th Court Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
You Are Home! Private, Quiet Cul-de-Sac Home
Spacious 4 bedroom home near 132nd Square Park!

This is a 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, approximately 2050 Sq. Ft.

Features
- Full size washer & dryer and Utility tub
- Double-Pane Picture windows with wide-slat blinds
- Warm-tone Paint colors interior walls
- Kitchen appliances
- Breakfast Kitchen Nook
- Laminate flooring in Kitchen and Entry Way
- Outdoor areas -- patio, deck or fenced yard
- Large fenced back yard, and fenced front yard
- Wall to Wall Carpet
- New Hot Water Heater
- Newer High Efficiency (95%) Gas Furnace

Amenities
- 132nd Square park
- Evergreen Hospital
- New Totem Lake Shopping Center
- LA Fitness Signature

Additional Requirements
- Full Background Screening Check
- Included Monthly Yard Maintenance
- Included Monthly Pest Maintenance
- Renter Insurance by Tenant required
- No Pets
- No Smoking
-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13129 129th Court Northeast have any available units?
13129 129th Court Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 13129 129th Court Northeast have?
Some of 13129 129th Court Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13129 129th Court Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
13129 129th Court Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13129 129th Court Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 13129 129th Court Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 13129 129th Court Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 13129 129th Court Northeast offers parking.
Does 13129 129th Court Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13129 129th Court Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13129 129th Court Northeast have a pool?
No, 13129 129th Court Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 13129 129th Court Northeast have accessible units?
No, 13129 129th Court Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 13129 129th Court Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13129 129th Court Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 13129 129th Court Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 13129 129th Court Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Westwater
221 1st St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South
Kirkland, WA 98033
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus