13129 129th Court Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

You Are Home! Private, Quiet Cul-de-Sac Home

Spacious 4 bedroom home near 132nd Square Park!



This is a 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, approximately 2050 Sq. Ft.



Features

- Full size washer & dryer and Utility tub

- Double-Pane Picture windows with wide-slat blinds

- Warm-tone Paint colors interior walls

- Kitchen appliances

- Breakfast Kitchen Nook

- Laminate flooring in Kitchen and Entry Way

- Outdoor areas -- patio, deck or fenced yard

- Large fenced back yard, and fenced front yard

- Wall to Wall Carpet

- New Hot Water Heater

- Newer High Efficiency (95%) Gas Furnace



- 132nd Square park

- Evergreen Hospital

- New Totem Lake Shopping Center

- LA Fitness Signature



Additional Requirements

- Full Background Screening Check

- Included Monthly Yard Maintenance

- Included Monthly Pest Maintenance

- Renter Insurance by Tenant required

- No Pets

- No Smoking

