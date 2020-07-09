13129 129th Court Northeast

Amenities
You Are Home! Private, Quiet Cul-de-Sac Home
Spacious 4 bedroom home near 132nd Square Park!
This is a 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, approximately 2050 Sq. Ft.
Features
- Full size washer & dryer and Utility tub
- Double-Pane Picture windows with wide-slat blinds
- Warm-tone Paint colors interior walls
- Kitchen appliances
- Breakfast Kitchen Nook
- Laminate flooring in Kitchen and Entry Way
- Outdoor areas -- patio, deck or fenced yard
- Large fenced back yard, and fenced front yard
- Wall to Wall Carpet
- New Hot Water Heater
- Newer High Efficiency (95%) Gas Furnace
- 132nd Square park
- Evergreen Hospital
- New Totem Lake Shopping Center
- LA Fitness Signature
Additional Requirements
- Full Background Screening Check
- Included Monthly Yard Maintenance
- Included Monthly Pest Maintenance
- Renter Insurance by Tenant required
- No Pets
- No Smoking
